SUWANEE, Ga. – Stantavious Smith has reeled in nearly two dozen offers thus far in his recruitment, with one of those coming from Ohio State.

He will likely continue to pick up offers, especially if he has a strong junior season, but Smith is getting ready to narrow down his options in the near future. The underclassman prospect out of Albany (Georgia) plans on shaving off some schools and dropping a top schools list this summer.

While speaking with us at the Rivals Camp Series event in Suwanee last month, Smith said that Ryan Day’s program will earn a spot on his list.

“Great d-line. They work,” Smith told BuckeyeGrove when discussing why Ohio State will make the cut. “That’s the key – going to the league. Those boys use their hands. Hands make those bands. You have to use those hands if you’re ever going to get there.”