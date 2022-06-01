George Washington III may have been the first player committed to Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, but that doesn’t mean that he and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff have ceased all communication until he arrives on campus.

The 2023 combo guard has seen representatives from the program at each tournament he’s played in, gets calls from the coaching staff every other day, getting that constant communication, that constant feedback.

“After games, I’ll ask them what they saw, just little things like that,” Washington said. “You know, coming off the pick-and-roll, what’s the first read, things like that. It’s been really helpful.”

Washington hasn’t checked out since he committed to Ohio State back in November.