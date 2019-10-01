COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the college football season is in full-swing that has not stopped the movement that has been picking up steam of essentially "compensating" college players by way of their name, likeness and/or image, otherwise known as NLI.

Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith spoke with the media on Tuesday about what is happening with the NCAA working group on this issue and while he could not talk about his own personal feelings on this while the working group is still 'working' but he did talk about some of the pitfalls about laws being put into place like the recently signed law in California.

Check out what Smith had to say and we will have more on this later.