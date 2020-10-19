BuckeyeGrove - Gene Smith discusses changes to Game Day at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Attendance won’t be in six figures at Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes’ season opener on Saturday, but there will be more than 1,000 family members for coaches and players on either team to accompany the 4,000-plus fan cutouts that will populate the stands.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith joined members of the university’s police department, event management and ticketing offices Monday to discuss the logistical changes that will be seen and heard at the Horseshoe this weekend, but Smith kept coming back to one word in particular.

“It’s weird,” Smith said. “I mean, I don’t know how else to explain it. It’s weird.”

The football team has already held several practices at the stadium to acclimate to an environment without the regular gathering of fans, but Smith and other Big Ten officials have also had to play around with the acceptable level of crowd noise that can be piped into the stadium during games.

Volume can be no higher than 70 decibels during game play, but it may get up to 90 during celebratory moments for the home team.

Smith said he would not be pleased if the team’s marketing department contributed to a penalty on the home team due to a particular decision pertaining to the automated crowd noise throughout a game.

“I never thought I’d be talking about decibel levels as an athletic director,” Smith said. “I have my app now, my Decibel X app, so I can track whether it’s 70-percent on the field or at the 85 DPS. I never thought I’d be doing that.”

There will be some fans present though, although the aforementioned figures will not meet the approximately 22,000 number that assistant athletic director for ticketing Brett Scarbrough said was being discussed at one point in preseason deliberations.