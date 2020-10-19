BuckeyeGrove - Gene Smith discusses changes to Game Day at Ohio Stadium

Gene Smith discusses changes to Game Day at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Attendance won’t be in six figures at Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes’ season opener on Saturday, but there will be more than 1,000 family members for coaches and players on either team to accompany the 4,000-plus fan cutouts that will populate the stands.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith joined members of the university’s police department, event management and ticketing offices Monday to discuss the logistical changes that will be seen and heard at the Horseshoe this weekend, but Smith kept coming back to one word in particular.
“It’s weird,” Smith said. “I mean, I don’t know how else to explain it. It’s weird.”
The football team has already held several practices at the stadium to acclimate to an environment without the regular gathering of fans, but Smith and other Big Ten officials have also had to play around with the acceptable level of crowd noise that can be piped into the stadium during games.
Volume can be no higher than 70 decibels during game play, but it may get up to 90 during celebratory moments for the home team.
Smith said he would not be pleased if the team’s marketing department contributed to a penalty on the home team due to a particular decision pertaining to the automated crowd noise throughout a game.
“I never thought I’d be talking about decibel levels as an athletic director,” Smith said. “I have my app now, my Decibel X app, so I can track whether it’s 70-percent on the field or at the 85 DPS. I never thought I’d be doing that.”
There will be some fans present though, although the aforementioned figures will not meet the approximately 22,000 number that assistant athletic director for ticketing Brett Scarbrough said was being discussed at one point in preseason deliberations.
Up to 650 tickets will be allotted to families of the players and coaches on the home team, while 400 will be provided for the visiting team, Scarbrough said.
All of the seating will be in pods of two-to-four seats, physically distanced and separated by at least six feet, Scarbrough said.
The likeness of several thousand more fans will be represented as well, as cutouts are available for purchase, and Scarbrough said the process of setting up the 4,300 current cutouts in the stadium could take 45-50 hours.
“Installation on that started today –– albeit in the pouring down rain –– but they’re getting it done,” Scarbrough said.
The Ohio State marching band will not be among those allowed into the stadium, but Smith said if there is any further allowance for bodies, the band would be the first 300 that would be prioritized for access.
However, the band will have pre-recorded performances air on Ohio State’s “Scarlet Saturday second-screen stream,” which fans can tune into simultaneously to the game for “a slice of game day,” according to an Ohio State release.
Tailgating will also not be allowed at the stadium or elsewhere on Ohio State campus, and Ohio State deputy chief of police Tracy Hahn said that the area will be patrolled in order to enforce the policy.
For the team itself, the Blackwell Inn will no longer be used as the pregame hotel, as it has been turned into a dorm, although Smith said the Buckeyes will stay at a different hotel this season.
Instead of the typical pregame walk from St. John Arena to the Horseshoe, the team will now bus from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to the stadium, Smith said.
A lot of work has gone into preparations for the start to the unconventional football season amid a global pandemic, but Smith said the hardest tasks are behind him.
“Once we were able to get the presidents to allow us to play, there was nothing after that that was challenging at all,” Smith said.