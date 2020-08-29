BuckeyeGrove - Gee Scott Sr.: Nebraska is ‘doing the lord’s work’

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In times of uncertainty Big Ten universities have shown they band together, no matter if one is a Buckeye or a CornHusker. Gee Scott Sr., father of freshman wide receiver Gee Scott Jr., spoke at the parents rally at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. In regards to the Nebraska-Big Ten hearing that took place earlier in the week, Scott Sr. believes it was a sign of unity. “I think Nebraska and their fans are out here doing the lord’s work,” Scott Sr. said. “I think that it shows being united.” Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference on Thursday, and are led by attorney Mike Flood in addition to Mark Laughlin and Pat Cooper. Their goal is to void the decision to postpone the fall athletic season. The case will continue next week as the defendant Big Ten and attorney Andrew Luger has been given until Monday to provide a written response. “I thought about wearing a Nebraska hat,” Scott Sr. said. “It’s a beautiful thing when you have conferences that work together.”

Meanwhile, reports have circulated that a potential Big Ten season may begin around Thanksgiving but none of which has been openly discussed by conference administration. “For the commissioner and the Big Ten, help us all understand,” Scott Sr. said. “Help us understand why it's okay for you and your family, Mr. Warren, to decide if your kids play football but it’s not okay for me and our parents to decide if our kids play football?” Scott Sr. is referring to commissioner Kevin Warren’s son Powers Warren, who is a junior wide receiver at Mississippi State. The Southeastern Conference is continuing with a plan to play fall football, and the fact that the Big Ten commissioner’s own son continues to play has caused a stir.

Rally attendees also share the demand for transparency from the Big Ten Conference and commissioner Kevin Warren. (BuckeyeGrove)