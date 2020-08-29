BuckeyeGrove - Gee Scott Sr.: Nebraska is ‘doing the lord’s work’

Gee Scott Sr.: Nebraska is ‘doing the lord’s work’
COLUMBUS, Ohio - In times of uncertainty Big Ten universities have shown they band together, no matter if one is a Buckeye or a CornHusker.
Gee Scott Sr., father of freshman wide receiver Gee Scott Jr., spoke at the parents rally at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. In regards to the Nebraska-Big Ten hearing that took place earlier in the week, Scott Sr. believes it was a sign of unity.
“I think Nebraska and their fans are out here doing the lord’s work,” Scott Sr. said. “I think that it shows being united.”
Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference on Thursday, and are led by attorney Mike Flood in addition to Mark Laughlin and Pat Cooper. Their goal is to void the decision to postpone the fall athletic season.
The case will continue next week as the defendant Big Ten and attorney Andrew Luger has been given until Monday to provide a written response.
“I thought about wearing a Nebraska hat,” Scott Sr. said. “It’s a beautiful thing when you have conferences that work together.”
Meanwhile, reports have circulated that a potential Big Ten season may begin around Thanksgiving but none of which has been openly discussed by conference administration.
“For the commissioner and the Big Ten, help us all understand,” Scott Sr. said. “Help us understand why it's okay for you and your family, Mr. Warren, to decide if your kids play football but it’s not okay for me and our parents to decide if our kids play football?”
Scott Sr. is referring to commissioner Kevin Warren’s son Powers Warren, who is a junior wide receiver at Mississippi State. The Southeastern Conference is continuing with a plan to play fall football, and the fact that the Big Ten commissioner’s own son continues to play has caused a stir.
Lack of transparency has also been something that has affected families and individuals across the conference. Scott Sr. says that in a way what is going on in the conference is like a microcosm of what is going on around the country.
“What we’re finding out right now we’re finding out about Buckeye nation, and the truth is Buckeye nation is hurting,” Scott Sr. said. “The United States of America is hurting.”
Scott Sr., other Ohio State parents and student-athletes have tried voicing their opinions for going forward with a fall season like three other Power Five conferences. Going the extra mile and making sacrifices without dividends has led to a disheartening feeling.
“Help me understand, help us all understand,” Scott Sr. said. “I look at these parents, I see them hurting. I see the sacrifices that parents have made for their children. I see the sacrifices that the coaches have made. I see the sacrifices, right, that these kids continue to make and when they came back in June.”
As time continues to progress and the conference continues to shut out the masses that have proven they demand answers in the form of multiple rallies, Scott Sr. says it will only result in a lack of faith in the conference as a whole.
“I thought the NCAA, it was a governor of the entire thing to where they make the decision and then I thought the conferences make the decision,” Scott Sr. said. “The Big Ten, I’m not really sure anymore who’s making these decisions so what Nebraska is doing is a beautiful thing and thank you, I’m encouraged.”