Ohio State will welcome in numerous members of its 2020 recruiting class in just a few short days, but in the mean time, many are participating in the All-American Bowl set to air at 1 PM Saturday afternoon on NBC.

Long-time wide receiver commit Gee Scott Jr. will be one of the standouts that Ohio State fans can get a sneak peek at on Saturday afternoon. The Top 100 prospect has lived up to his billing with a strong week of practice for the West team.

We caught up with Scott to discuss his practice week, teaming up with C.J. Stroud, and his upcoming arrival in Columbus.



