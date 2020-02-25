COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gee Scott Jr. is young but his mentality is that of a veteran.

While a mid-year freshman must worry about getting into the flow of the collegiate athlete life, Scott has approached his time in Columbus by displaying a team-first mentality. Even at a position like wide receiver, where talent is plentiful and playing time is scarce, Scott is looking to work hard and mesh with his teammates.

“Not only is it helpful to have those guys with you, but you grow with those guys,” Scott said. “We’re waking up together, going through these hard workouts together. Put all those things together, you grow more. I appreciate having these guys alongside me. They continue to push me on a regular basis.”