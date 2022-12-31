ATLANTA — Injuries to key players were “frustrating” for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on this journey to the College Football Playoff, but the Buckeyes’ head man wasn’t feeling sorry for himself this week.

“That’s part of the game, and everybody deals with it,” he said.

Luckily for Day, there isn’t much in the way of surprise frustrations with kickoff against Georgia in the Peach Bowl nearing. Third-year tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as the only game-time decision. Otherwise, the Buckeyes have everyone available that you would expect to be available.

Of course, OSU will be without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as it has been for most of the year. And it will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who battled foot injuries throughout the season before shutting things down ahead of the Michigan game.

But Scott’s availability is the only one in question ahead of Saturday’s semifinal. Meaning Ohio State should be the healthiest it's been in a few weeks.

Running back Miyan Williams, who returned to practice on Thursday after battling what Day called a “stomach bug” upon arriving in Atlanta, is available. As is right guard Matthew Jones, who missed the Michigan game with an ankle sprain but has been on the practice field full-go for a couple of weeks.

Reserves Josh Fryar and Enokk Vimahi will be on call should Jones not be up to the task of handling Georgia’s defensive front, but every indication is that Jones should be ready to man the spot he manned for 11 of the 12 games this season.

The Buckeyes did seek to get Scott, the third tight end for most of the season, more involved in the last game. But they still have the top two tight ends available in Cade Stover and Mitch Rossi. Should Day elect to go deeper into that rotation, Joe Royer could be in line for an increased role.

Ohio State has at various points throughout the season had to deal with depleted numbers at cornerback and running back, and had to work in some new players on the offensive line the last time out against Michigan.

Aside from Scott, the team appears to be in the best shape it could be in as it chases a national championship.

“I think about some of the great teams who have had to overcome injuries along the way, and it'd be one heck of a story if we can go out there and win this game, and go on and win a National Championship overcoming some of these things,” Day said. “Again, that's what life's all about, and that's what we're going to look forward to doing here Saturday night.”

Ohio State's availability report is below.



