Gauging Ohio State 2023 receiver plan, shuffling of top targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Ohio State is heading into the the most critical time of the recruiting process in June as it looks to load up on its 2023 class and get more momentum in the 2024 cycle. You have plenty of questions about the Buckeyes' recruiting in each class, and today we are focused on a position that they have continued to recruit better than any other in the country.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news