Garrett Wilson turns around Ohio State's offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson feels confident with the ball in his hands. He’s always been the player with the ball in his hands.

It didn’t feel right for him to not have one in his hands last weekend.

The Ohio State junior wide receiver was sidelined due to injury for the first time in his career, not making the trip to Lincoln as the Buckeyes earned their eighth win of the season against Nebraska. Wilson admitted that he couldn’t even watch the whole game, stressing himself out not being able to contribute for his team, something he’s done consistently over the past three years.

It’s something he never wants to do again.

“I don’t plan on that happening again,” Wilson said.

In his first game back, Wilson made sure his presence was felt, that he made up for lost time.

The offensive game plan favored a receiver like Wilson: facing a defense that provided a heavy zero-pressure look, forcing redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud to make quick throws to the perimeter and allow his receivers to make defenders miss with the space given.

All Wilson did Saturday afternoon was make defenders miss, recording Ohio State’s 38th four-touchdown game in school history, the first since running back J.K. Dobbins’ four-touchdown game against Michigan Nov. 30, 2019 and the first by a wide receiver since Noah Brown’s four-touchdown performance against Oklahoma Sept. 27, 2016.

Wilson was versatile, beating defenders with his speed on slants and crossing routes, jumping over defenders in the red zone and using his speed in the run game on jet sweeps, all combining for 177 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s so versatile. He can do a lot of different things,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He’s very powerful and strong, he has tremendous ball skills. He played very well tonight.”

Wilson’s performance woke up a sleeping giant that was the Ohio State offense, a unit that recorded 59 points in its previous two weeks combined, recording four total offensive touchdowns split between the performances against Penn State and Nebraska.