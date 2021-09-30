Garrett Wilson sets standard for C.J. Stroud and Ohio State offense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson knew Ohio State didn’t play well enough against Tulsa. He just needed to say something.

As the players of the game came up, the junior wide receivers used his platform to talk about the standard: Ohio State beat Tulsa, sure. But it wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t up to the standard he was used to.

The standard Wilson is used to is a pretty high bar.

In his first two seasons with Ohio State, the wide receiver had not lost in a regular season game, falling to Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl and to Alabama in the 2020 National Championship.

To him, the practices after the Oregon loss this season felt different. It was not normal.

“When you win so much, sometimes those things… it’s still the same problems you had, they can go under the rug because you are still winning,” Wilson said. “You don’t really address them like you should because the result is still good. When you lose, it’s time to look at all those same problems whether you win or not, but you really address them.”

As one of the elder statesmen in the offense, Wilson’s job was to help make sure the offense was prepared. That included a room full of quarterbacks that had never thrown a pass at the college level.

But luckily, Wilson himself knows a thing or two.

“I grew up playing quarterback, so I like to think I know a little something,” Wilson said with a smirk.



