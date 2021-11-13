Garrett Wilson returns, Master Teague III out as Ohio State takes on Purdue

Freshman offensive lineman Toby Wilson will be unavailable against Purdue, along with freshman offensive lineman Jack Forsman . Ohio State sophomore offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi is expected to be back against the Boilermakers.

Junior Master Teague III is back on the injury list after being active against Nebraska, carrying the ball two times for eight yards las week. Teague was unavailable in both of Ohio State's games against Indiana and Penn State due to an undisclosed injury.

Wilson is not on Ohio State's injury list ahead of its 3:30 p.m. kick against the Boilermakers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After missing last week's game against Nebraska, Ohio State announced that junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be officially active when the Buckeyes take on Purdue Saturday afternoon.

While Ohio State's wide receiver room will be at full strength, the running back room will be down one member for the fifth time this season.

Heading into the matchup with the Boilermakers — a defense that allows 144.3 yards per game and 4.2 yards per rush — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made it clear how important running back depth would be in this final stretch of games.

"We're going to need those guys. We're going to need those guys healthy and playing for us. That's important," Day said. "Tre played a bunch last week and we certainly want to play a bit more depth, and we're going to need that because as some of the weather turns the way it does, the run game's going to be more and more important."

Expect Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor to make up for Teague's carries behind starting running back TreVeyon Henderson against Purdue.

The Buckeyes will also be without Wilson, who has lined up in warm ups as the No. 2 center on Ohio State's depth chart over the past few weeks. If redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler were to need to leave the game, Matthew Jones would likely take the center spot in his place.