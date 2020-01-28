COLUMBUS, Ohio - Players are rarely meant to be this good this quickly, but as usual, Garrett Wilson is the exception.

Wilson came on to campus with a high pedigree as a four-star recruit out of Texas, and by all accounts, he shattered expectations in his freshman season.

2019 saw him haul in 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns as just one piece of Ohio State's electric offense, and he said during Fiesta Bowl media that he's just trying to take it all in.

"It's been an awesome experience," Wilson said. "Being able to learn from all the older guys and reaching this level in my first season here, playing for a playoff, there's nothing more you can really ask for, so I'm just trying to take it all in. It's been a blessing to be a part of."