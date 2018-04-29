The month of April has been kind to Ohio State on the recruiting trail, but Sunday has to be the highlight of the month for the Buckeyes as they have landed yet another big commitment. Austin (Texas) Lake Travis wide receiver Garrett Wilson became commitment No. 9 for Ohio State in the 2019 class on Sunday night, giving his pledge to the Buckeyes over Texas.

Ultimately, it was the results that Ohio State has had on the field recently over what Texas is hoping to build in year two of its new regime.

"Just the ability to compete for national championships year in and year out," said Wilson of his decision to commit to Ohio State. "The tradition, just being from there, it's unmatched."

Ohio State and Texas were both considered local schools for Wilson who lives in Austin but grew up outside of Columbus. The two schools battled all winter and early spring for the four-star prospect, including getting the only two official visits Wilson took. Those visits took place on back-to-back weekends in Mid-April, but the Buckeyes were also able to get two visits in a row after a late March unofficial visit. It was at that point that Ohio State really seemed to grab the momentum.

There is no question that Texas head coach Tom Herman and his staff will keep the pressure on Ohio State to hold on to Wilson's pledge. But the four-star prospect says he is comfortable with his choice.

"I feel one-hundred percent about it," he said. "I wouldn't have made (the commitment) if I didn't feel one-hundred percent about it. So I feel really good about it and so does my family. I'm excited."

Ohio State may not be finished in the state of Texas. The Buckeyes hosted two of Wilson's good friends in Houston St. Pius X quarterback Grant Gunnell and Austin Bowie wide receiver Elijah Higgins over the weekend. Gunnell's visit was his official visit to Ohio State and the Buckeyes look to have momentum there. Higgins' visit was a multi-day unofficial visit, his first trip to Columbus, and Ohio State will look to build on this.



