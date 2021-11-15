Garrett Wilson, C.J. Stroud bring home Big Ten awards after Purdue win
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson was special Saturday afternoon.
In his return after missing the Nebraska game, the Ohio State junior wide receiver recorded the team's first four-touchdown performance since 2019, bringing in 10 catches for 126 receiving yards along with one 51-yard touchdown run.
With those numbers in the Buckeyes' 59-31 win against a ranked Purdue team, Wilson was named as the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen: Ohio State's third of the season and first since Oct. 11.
Wilson was the first Ohio State wide receiver to record a four-touchdown game since Noah Brown in 2016 against Oklahoma and joins Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III as the only two players from the Big Ten to record a four-touchdown game.
Wilson has recorded two multi-touchdown games this season and three in his Ohio State career. Both of his reception and receiving yard totals were season-highs, recording his first double-digit reception performance since Oct. 31, 2020 against Penn State.
Wilson's 51-yard jet sweep touchdown was the first rushing touchdown of the his collegiate career.
This is his first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor.
C.J. Stroud wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week
After two weeks off, the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award returned to Columbus.
Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud won the Freshman of the Week award for the sixth time this season, completing 31-of-38 passes for 361 passing yards and five touchdowns to three different receivers.
No other freshman in the Big Ten has won the Freshman of the Week award more than twice this season: Allen.
Stroud's 31 completions are the sixth-most in a single game in Ohio State history and his five touchdown passes are tied for seventh most.
Stroud entered the week as FanDuel Sportsbook's betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.