Garrett Wilson, C.J. Stroud bring home Big Ten awards after Purdue win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Garrett Wilson was special Saturday afternoon.

In his return after missing the Nebraska game, the Ohio State junior wide receiver recorded the team's first four-touchdown performance since 2019, bringing in 10 catches for 126 receiving yards along with one 51-yard touchdown run.

With those numbers in the Buckeyes' 59-31 win against a ranked Purdue team, Wilson was named as the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen: Ohio State's third of the season and first since Oct. 11.

Wilson was the first Ohio State wide receiver to record a four-touchdown game since Noah Brown in 2016 against Oklahoma and joins Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III as the only two players from the Big Ten to record a four-touchdown game.

Wilson has recorded two multi-touchdown games this season and three in his Ohio State career. Both of his reception and receiving yard totals were season-highs, recording his first double-digit reception performance since Oct. 31, 2020 against Penn State.

Wilson's 51-yard jet sweep touchdown was the first rushing touchdown of the his collegiate career.

This is his first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor.