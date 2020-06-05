The Ohio State Buckeyes hold commitments from a pair of Rivals100 offensive linemen in Ben Christman and Donovan Jackson, but the program is putting in the work for several other coveted prospects to beef up their o-line.

J.C. Latham and Jager Burton remain on their wish list, and the Buckeyes are continuing to court Michigan-based rising seniors Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler.

When evaluating Dellinger's recruitment, it's hard not to view the LSU Tigers as the favorite for his services. The No. 21 offensive tackle on Rivals did drop his top four a month ago, however, and tells BuckeyeGrove that every school on his list is being evaluated equally.

Ohio State is one of the finalists for Dellinger, who has been shown by Ryan Day and company that he's a priority for the staff in this cycle.

"We do Zooms and we talk all the time," Dellinger said of his contact with the coaches. "We call and text. I just checked my text [messages] the other day, and I had like seven coaches from Ohio State texting me. So, that's pretty sweet."