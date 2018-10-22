Join the Rivals community!
Game Video Analysis: Ohio State commit Luke Wypler
Adam Friedman •
Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV.
New video, fresh analysis. Adam Friedman has that on class of 2020 commit
Luke Wypler
.
{{ article.author_name }}