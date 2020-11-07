BuckeyeGrove - Game Thread: Rutgers at Ohio State

With its biggest test of the season passed, Ohio State continues onward.



Ryan Day and company will host Rutgers tonight in a matchup that has been historically one-sided. The Scarlet Knights enter the game sitting at .500 in the Big Ten for the first time in over three years.

Last season's 56-21 shellacking was Ohio State's smallest margin of victory in series history. Greg Schiano's team faces an uphill climb but started its season with a shocking upset of Michigan State. This edition of Rutgers may be the best the Buckeyes have seen.

No matter the opponent, Day is focused on taking this season one game at a time, even saying earlier this week that his team has a long way to go before reaching greatness. Avoiding complacency and finding energy in front of no crowd will be the key in this one.

For insight on the matchup, take a look at this week's Tale of the Tape. Interested in everything the opponent is thinking? Behind Enemy Lines provides a glimpse into Rutgers' view of the game. Take a look at what makes the Buckeyes so dangerous in this week's All-22 Breakdown. We also have predictions and questions about the Saturday night fight, among plenty more team and recruiting content across BuckeyeGrove.

