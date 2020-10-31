BuckeyeGrove - Game Thread: No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State

State College, Ryan Day has arrived.



The biggest game of the young Big Ten season is set for tonight at 7:30 ET, as No. 3 Ohio State travels east to take on a No. 18 Penn State team that was upset in stunning fashion last week by Indiana.



White Out not included.



It's almost an annual tradition that the matchup between Buckeyes and Nittany Lions comes down to the fourth quarter. The past four meetings have been decided by a combined 16 points; Ohio State used an early fourth-quarter touchdown to win by 11 in Columbus last season.

No matter what Penn State's record is entering Ohio State week, James Franklin always has his team prepared for war.



For insight on the matchup, take a look at this week's Tale of the Tape. Interested in everything Penn State brings to the table? Justin Whitlatch has you covered in his All-22 Breakdown, and Behind Enemy Lines provides a glimpse into Penn State's view of the game. We also have predictions and questions about the Halloween showdown, among plenty more team and recruiting content.



During the game, talk with members about the matchup and all things college football in the Horseshoe Lounge. Look for continuous coverage of today's game from all of us at BuckeyeGrove on Twitter:

We'll have you covered after the game with recaps and takeaways across the board. Enjoy the clash in Happy Valley and see you in the game thread!