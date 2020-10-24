BuckeyeGrove - Game Thread: Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

It has finally arrived. After three different schedules and multiple months of waiting, Ohio State football is ready to go. The Buckeyes will kick off game No. 1 of 2020 against Nebraska in front of a nearly-empty Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

The cross-division matchup is being played for the fifth-straight year- Ohio State has won those past five battles by over 30 points per game. Scott Frost said his team did a great job staying with Ohio State last season "for about five minutes," and expectations won't change much this season. Ryan Day's team enters the matchup favored by over 20 points.

For some insight into the October opener, check out this week's Tale of the Tape, take a look at the Availability Report to see the status of the roster, and check out what the BuckeyeGrove staff thinks in our weekly Predictions.



