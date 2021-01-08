BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: Without Walker, Ohio State seeks second win at No. 15 Rutgers

After their first conference-game cancellation due to COVID-19 earlier this week, the Buckeyes will return to the hardwood this weekend.

Ohio State (8-3, 2-3) travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, for its fourth conference road-game and second matchup of the season against No. 15 Rutgers (7-3, 3-3) on Saturday.

“This is a terrific Rutgers team," head coach Chris Holtmann said Thursday. "Really one of my favorite teams to watch in the Big Ten because of how they compete and how they play, how connected they are."

The contest will mark the Buckeyes’ first without redshirt-senior point guard C.J. Walker, who will be out indefinitely with torn ligaments in his right hand.

Walker’s absence will be critical for Ohio State as he was averaging the most-minutes of any Buckeye with 31.5 per-game in addition to leading the team in assists and offering 8.7 points per game.

“You’re losing a really good perimeter defender, a guy that has led our team in assists, we don’t turn it over much when the ball is in his hands,” Holtmann said. “We’ll need to figure out some things in his absence.”

Redshirt-junior Musa Jallow returned to the team last time out at No. 21 Minnesota after missing a game due to contact tracing. He’s averaging 20 minutes per game and is shooting 45.9% from the field.

Bucknell transfer and senior guard Jimmy Sotos also represents another option to fill Walker’s void. After leading the Bison in scoring and assists a season ago, Sotos has played in all 11 games for the Buckeyes this season and is fifth on the team in assists.

“We’ve tried to look at some things, tried to evaluate moving some guys around, playing guys at different positions,” Holtmann said.

Ohio State and Rutgers squared off in Columbus just 17 days prior to their second meeting, with the Buckeyes picking up an 80-68 victory behind 22 points from junior guard Duane Washington Jr.

Since then, the Buckeyes have gone 1-2 and dropped out of the AP Poll.

Led by fifth-year head coach Steve Pikiell, the Scarlet Knights have lost two games in a row and three of their last four. Rutgers lost 68-45 at No. 23 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. leads the team in scoring with 21.1 points per game and shot 40% against Ohio State in their recent meeting in which he scored 20 points. The 6-foot-6 player was named to the Midseason Top 25 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award earned by the nation's top player.

“They’ve got tremendous players, tremendous weapons from a number of guys," Holtmann said. "I have tremendous respect for them, for Steve as a coach and for the way in which those guys compete in battle.”

The Scarlet Knights were a physical team in their showing in Columbus last month, and the tide turned when redshirt-junior center Myles Johnson fouled out in the final 8:44 of the game.

Johnson leads Rutgers in rebounds and stands 6-foot-11. Ohio State allowed Minnesota center Liam Robbins to record a double-double behind 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the Buckeyes have had notable trouble against larger presences down low this season.

"They have a terrific big man. He’s smart, he’s big, he’s talented, and he’s older, so he’s experienced," Holtmann said. "Our guys have to work harder in the post. They’ve got to use their mobility a little bit better and our perimeters have to help."

Senior guard Jacob Young and junior Montez Mathis round out Rutgers' top-scorers with 15.2 and 14.1 points per-game, respectively. Young leads the Scarlet Knights in assists (48) and steals (24) while Mathis is third in rebounds (38).