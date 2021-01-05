BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: Reeling Ohio State hosts Penn State

Staring down the barrel of the Big Ten beast, Ohio State finds itself in nearly the same place it was at this time last week. The Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten) dropped a disappointing outcome to Northwestern two weekends ago before making things right last Wednesday by dominating Nebraska. This time around, Chris Holtmann’s team enters the week following a lethargic loss to Minnesota on Sunday in a game that wasn’t in reach for much of the second half. A struggling Penn State team presents another golden opportunity for Ohio State to bounce back after its third conference loss in five games this season. The Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) found some early-season success, beating VCU on a buzzer-beater and whipping a ranked Virginia Tech team by 20 on the road, but haven’t found a win in conference play yet.

While its overall record doesn’t scream “good team,” Penn State could easily have six wins-- it blew an eight-point lead against Seton Hall with less than two minutes left in regulation and put together impressive comebacks against both Michigan and Indiana before falling just short. Entering the season, it seemed unlikely that the Nittany Lions would be competitive at all in the Big Ten; after missing out on a rare NCAA Tournament bid thanks to COVID-19, Penn State graduated both its leading scorer and rebounder from last season.

To make things even more complicated, long-time head coach Pat Chambers resigned in late October after allegations of misconduct. This team had no clear coach or identity in the weeks leading up to this season. For it to be where it is now is remarkable in its own right. Much like Ohio State, the Nittany Lions are a balanced group. Six players are scoring at least seven points per game and four are averaging more than 12.5 points per contest. Just one of those six leading scorers is a senior. First-year head coach Jim Ferry has four capable juniors and one sophomore leading his team into the future.

Penn State leading scorers Player Class Height Statistics Izaiah Brockington

JR 6-foot-4 15.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG

Myreon Jones

JR 6-foot-3 14.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.7 APG

Seth Lundy

SO 6-foot-6 12.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG

Sam Sessoms

JR 6-foot-0 12.6 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 3.0 APG

Myles Dread

JR 6-foot-4 8.4 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 SPG



After being torched by Minnesota 7-footer Liam Robbins on Sunday, Ohio State can take a step back knowing the 6-foot-9 John Harrar is Penn State’s tallest player. Like Holtmann, Ferry’s rotation consists mostly of players between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-8. ALSO: Buckeyes' dearth of size remains major concern following loss to Minnesota Junior wings Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones lead the way in terms of scoring, followed by sophomore forward Seth Lundy and junior point guard Sam Sessoms. Jones has scored 41 points on 15-of-26 shooting over his last two contests. Lundy put up 32 against VCU early in the season. Sessoms has reached double figures in all seven games. Penn State can attack from a variety of angles.

Each of the five leading scorers for Penn State shoots at least 36 percent from the 3-point line, a scary sight for an Ohio State team giving up plenty of open looks and allowing opponents to shoot over 35 percent from distance this season. The real issues on offense come when Penn State is forced to score from inside the arc-- the Nittany Lions are shooting less than 50 percent from 2-point range and reach the free throw line at a bottom-25 rate in the country. Against an Ohio State defense designed to limit attempts at the rim, Penn State’s inability to efficiently create looks from 2-point land is a concerning trend entering Wednesday. The other side of the court, however, is where the Buckeyes have the largest advantage.

Penn State defends the 3-point line very well and forces turnovers at a decent clip, but the Nittany Lions’ defensive woes on the interior are brutally evident across the board.

They give up a high rate of offensive rebounds, send teams to the free throw line an excessive amount of the time, and basically act as a turnstile near the basket on defense, allowing teams to shoot 57.1 percent inside the arc. The paint has normally been where Ohio State wins (and loses) games this season; against a Penn State defense with this many holes on the inside, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young can dominate.

