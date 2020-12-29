BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: No. 25 Ohio State hosts struggling Nebraska

Game Preview: No. 25 Ohio State hosts struggling Nebraska
In the gauntlet that is Big Ten basketball this season, seemingly every game presents a challenge.
However, after Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) has been granted the perfect opportunity to bounce back with a home tilt against Big Ten bottom-feeder Nebraska.
“You don’t have to be a Big Ten guru to look around the league and figure out that every team is gonna go through tough losses," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. "It’s part of being in a league that’s got nine teams in the Top 25, the overall depth that it has.”
Nebraska (4-5) enters its third game of league play after dropping each of its first two by double digits. The Cornhuskers currently sit at No. 115 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, 61 spots behind Penn State, the next-lowest Big Ten team.
After taking over this Nebraska program last year, Fred Hoiberg continues to have his work cut out for him. His team won just two conference games last season and was ranked No. 13 in this year’s preseason media poll.
The talent level is certainly higher than where it was a year ago for Hoiberg, but the Cornhuskers have still struggled against power conference opponents, dropping non-conference meetings with Nevada, Georgia Tech, and Creighton.
A lot of the early-season struggles were to be expected for Nebraska; the program went through a complete overhaul when Hoiberg took over.
In fact, its six leading scorers this season are all transfers.
|Name
|Height
|PPG
|Previous Stops
|
Teddy Allen
|
6-foot-6
|
18.2
|
West Virginia, Wichita State, Western Nebraska CC
|
Delano Banton
|
6-foot-9
|
14.2
|
Western Kentucky
|
Trey McGowens
|
6-foot-4
|
11.1
|
Pittsburgh
|
Kobe Webster
|
6-foot-0
|
8.7
|
Western Illinois
|
Lat Mayen
|
6-foot-9
|
6.4
|
TCU
|
Shamiel Stevenson
|
6-foot-6
|
5.3
|
Pittsburgh
Leading the way is 6-foot-6 wing Teddy Allen, who started his career at West Virginia before transferring to Wichita State, where he was dismissed from the team before ever playing a game. Allen then spent a year at the junior college level before heading to Nebraska.
The redshirt junior has finally discovered his ideal role as the go-to scorer for this Cornhusker team, attempting nearly 15 shots per game and using 32 percent of his team's possessions.
Also critical to Hoiberg and company this season has been 6-foot-9 point guard Delano Banton. Undoubtedly the biggest lead guard in the Big Ten this season, Banton is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and recorded a triple-double in Nebraska’s win over Doane College.
Behind Allen and Banton, Nebraska's production drops off significantly. Trey McGowens is averaging 11.1 points per game, followed by four others scoring more than five points per contest.
“A lot of new pieces," Holtmann said. "Terrific positional size; you look at their starting lineup and they’ve got great size across the board. Older guys, older bodies."
Nebraska presents the fastest pace Ohio State has seen all season; the Cornhuskers run the break on every missed shot and often let it fly at the earliest opportunity possible.
On the contrast, Ohio State has consistently played at one of the slowest tempos in the Big Ten under Holtmann and runs a methodical half court offense centered around E.J. Liddell in the post.
The Buckeyes are drawing fouls at a high clip, shooting well from the charity stripe, and have posted a top-10 rate nationally in turnover percentage, all factors that give Holtmann and his team a clear advantage over the hectic, run-and-gun Cornhuskers.
The most glaring reason for Nebraska’s underwhelming start to the season has been its lack of efficiency. Despite 44 percent of its field goal attempts coming from deep, this team is shooting just 31.8 percent from 3-point range and has posted subpar shooting numbers from everywhere else on the court.
Nebraska also rebounds at a below-average rate, limiting any size advantage it may hold over Ohio State on Wednesday.
For a team clearing the glass and taking care of the ball as well as the Buckeyes have been this season, Nebraska’s chaotic style of play doesn’t put it in the best position against Holtmann’s team, especially if it can’t find success from the 3-point line.
Like every Big Ten opponent, however, Nebraska will fight. It has high-level size and length on the perimeter and will try to speed up Ohio State's guards all evening long.
"I’ve always respected the way that Fred’s groups played and shared the ball, moved it," Holtmann said. "Defensively, they really have done a good job this year making it difficult on teams in a lot of ways.”
Following its head-scratching loss to Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State can return to .500 in league play with a victory over this reeling Nebraska side if it continues to dominate on the interior.
"We’ll know more, but this group’s been a really mature group, as I’ve said. It’s not gonna be the only adversity we’ll see," Holtmann said. "We’ll see how we respond throughout the year to everything that comes our way.”
The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers tip off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Big Ten Network.