BuckeyeGrove - Game Preview: No. 25 Ohio State hosts struggling Nebraska

In the gauntlet that is Big Ten basketball this season, seemingly every game presents a challenge.

However, after Saturday’s loss to Northwestern, No. 25 Ohio State (7-2) has been granted the perfect opportunity to bounce back with a home tilt against Big Ten bottom-feeder Nebraska.

“You don’t have to be a Big Ten guru to look around the league and figure out that every team is gonna go through tough losses," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. "It’s part of being in a league that’s got nine teams in the Top 25, the overall depth that it has.”

Nebraska (4-5) enters its third game of league play after dropping each of its first two by double digits. The Cornhuskers currently sit at No. 115 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, 61 spots behind Penn State, the next-lowest Big Ten team.

After taking over this Nebraska program last year, Fred Hoiberg continues to have his work cut out for him. His team won just two conference games last season and was ranked No. 13 in this year’s preseason media poll.

The talent level is certainly higher than where it was a year ago for Hoiberg, but the Cornhuskers have still struggled against power conference opponents, dropping non-conference meetings with Nevada, Georgia Tech, and Creighton.

A lot of the early-season struggles were to be expected for Nebraska; the program went through a complete overhaul when Hoiberg took over.

In fact, its six leading scorers this season are all transfers.