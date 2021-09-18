Game Day Preview: Ohio State vs Tulsa
Ohio State looks to bounce back from its first regular season loss under Ryan Day against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. We get you set for kickoff.
Date: Saturday, September 18
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
TV: FS1
Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Line: Ohio State -26.5
Series: Ohio State leads 1-0
Streak: Ohio State has won 1 straight
Last Meeting: Ohio State won 48-23 in Columbus in 2016
|Ohio State
|Tulsa
|
36.5
|
Points/Game
|
20.0
|
553.5
|
Total Offense
|
398
|
164.5
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
185
|
339
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
243
|
24.5
|
First Downs/Game
|
18.5
|
8.3
|
Yards/Play
|
6.2
|
1.5
|
Turnovers/Game
|
1.5
|Ohio State
|Tulsa
|
33.0
|
Points/Game
|
23.5
|
456.5
|
Total Yards/Game
|
354
|
236
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
112
|
220.5
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
242
|
25.5
|
First Downs/Game
|
22
|
6.2
|
Yards/Play
|
4.69
|
1
|
Takeaways/Game
|
0.5
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1: Regular season losses in Ryan Day's coaching career
1: Ohio State quarterbacks to throw for more yards in a game than C.J. Stroud last week
3: 100-yard receivers for the Buckeyes against Oregon, an OSU first
7: Combined margin of defeat for Tulsa in its first two games
8: Ohio State's ranking in total offense in the country
18: Tackles for loss by Tulsa, the most in the AAC through two weeks
31: Career games played for Josh Proctor, who will miss the rest of the season
58: Players have seen action on offense or defense in the first two games
122: Ohio State's national ranking in total defense
KEYS TO THE GAME
Remove hope early. Some of the mystique of coming into the Shoe may have been taken away last week, but Tulsa isn't Oregon. The Buckeyes are nearly four touchdown favorites for a reason. They need to start more quickly on offense than they have in the first two games and make it clear by halftime there will be no upset in this one.
Run the football. Tulsa has allowed just 2.52 yards per carry so far this season and may actually present a decent challenge to the Ohio State running game. The Buckeyes' biggest challenge may come from themselves. After falling behind early, Ohio State ran the ball just 26 times in 86 plays last weekend. C.J. Stroud and the passing game were impressive but couldn't do enough. Ohio State needs a ground game. It's a good weekend to feed Miyam Williams and TreVeyon Henderson.
Find some confidence on defense. There's not much right now. Ryan Day is openly talking about changing everything from the scheme to the people in charge. Ohio State just needs to find something to feel good about early in this one. And then see if it can be maintained.
SGR PREDICTION: There might be a little bit of a hangover in trying to come back from a regular season loss for the first time since 2018. Don't be shocked if this one is a little bit closer than you'd like after a quarter. But Ohio State has far more talent and will wake up to put this one in the win column pretty early. Buckeyes 45, Golden Hurricane 20.