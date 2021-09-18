Game Day Preview: Ohio State vs Tulsa

Ohio State looks to bounce back from its first regular season loss under Ryan Day against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. We get you set for kickoff.

Date: Saturday, September 18 Game Time: 3:30 ET Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH TV: FS1 Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -26.5 Series: Ohio State leads 1-0 Streak: Ohio State has won 1 straight Last Meeting: Ohio State won 48-23 in Columbus in 2016

2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Tulsa 36.5 Points/Game 20.0 553.5 Total Offense 398 164.5 Rushing Yards/Game 185 339 Passing Yards/Game 243 24.5 First Downs/Game 18.5 8.3 Yards/Play 6.2 1.5 Turnovers/Game 1.5

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Tulsa 33.0 Points/Game 23.5 456.5 Total Yards/Game 354 236 Rushing Yards/Game 112 220.5 Passing Yards/Game 242 25.5 First Downs/Game 22 6.2 Yards/Play 4.69 1 Takeaways/Game 0.5

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1: Regular season losses in Ryan Day's coaching career 1: Ohio State quarterbacks to throw for more yards in a game than C.J. Stroud last week 3: 100-yard receivers for the Buckeyes against Oregon, an OSU first 7: Combined margin of defeat for Tulsa in its first two games 8: Ohio State's ranking in total offense in the country 18: Tackles for loss by Tulsa, the most in the AAC through two weeks 31: Career games played for Josh Proctor, who will miss the rest of the season 58: Players have seen action on offense or defense in the first two games 122: Ohio State's national ranking in total defense

KEYS TO THE GAME