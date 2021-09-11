Game Day Preview: Ohio State vs Oregon

Ohio State opens its 2021 home schedule with a big-time showdown against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at noon. ScarletandGrayReport.com will be on hand at the Horseshoe with complete coverage throughout game day. We get you set for one of the country's best matchups with our game day preview.

Make the big play. There may not be a team in the country with an ability to strike faster than Ohio State on offense. The Buckeyes had the ball for only 48 offensive snaps against Minnesota, but five of them went for touchdowns and those plays averaged more than 50 yards per play. The Ohio State defense is young and there could be some growing pains. But if the Buckeye offense can keep putting up 40 a game, those growing pains may not cause much damage.And against an Oregon defense that gave up 298 yards passing to Fresno State, there will be chances.

Clean up the tackling. Ryan Day wasn't completely unhappy with this aspect against Minnesota, but acknowledged the Buckeyes did miss some. Oregon doesn't have a back the caliber of Mo Ibrahim. The Ducks averaged just 3.8 yards a carry against Fresno State. If the first guy can get the ballcarrier to the ground, this might not be quite as stiff a test for the Buckeye's front seven as the opener was.

Dominate up front. Ohio State's biggest advantage may be up front with a mammoth offensive line. That becomes even more true if the Ducks are without all-American Kayvon Thibodeaux, who can change a game. But even if he plays, Ohio State has the horses up front to win this battle regularly, keep Stroud on his feet and put up plenty of points.

SGR PREDICTION: It's tough to know exactly what Oregon is. They're highly ranked, but they didn't put out a performance that indicates that ranking is accurate in week one. The Buckeyes are far more of a known commodity and quite simply have far more talent. Buckeyes 41, Ducks 17.