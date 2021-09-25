Game Day Preview: Ohio State vs Akron

Coming off a 41-20 win against Tulsa, No. 10 Ohio State will try and finish its non-conference schedule strong, hosting Akron in its first night game of the season. Let’s set the stage.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -48.5, Series: Ohio State leads 7-1 Streak: Ohio State — four-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 42, Akron 0 at home Sept. 3, 2011



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Akron 38.0 Points/Game 23.0 538.3 Total Offense 362.7 217.3 Rushing Yards/Game 136.7 321.0 Passing Yards/Game 226.0 24.3 First Downs/Game 20.7 8.1 Yards/Play 5.5 1.3 Turnovers/Game 1.0

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Akron 28.7 Points/Game 39.7 471.3 Total Yards/Game 397.0 181.7 Rushing Yards/Game 174.0 289.7 Passing Yards/Game 223.0 25.3 First Downs/Game 20.3 6.1 Yards/Play 6.9 1.3 Takeaways/Game 0.3

NUMBERS TO KNOW

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will likely have a new quarterback behind center Saturday in either freshman Kyle McCord or redshirt freshman Jack Miller III. (USA Today Sports)

0: Amount of career pass attempts between redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller and freshman Kyle McCord 4: Targets of senior wide receiver Chris Olave, who did not record a single reception against Tulsa, the first time that has happened for him in his collegiate career 277: Rushing yards for running back TreVeyon Henderson, who broke Ohio State's record for most rushing yards in a single game by a freshman 289.7: Average passing yards allowed from the Ohio State defense through the first three games of the season 13.8: Yards per completion of Tulsa's offense against the Ohio State defense in Week 3 4: Sacks generated by the Ohio State defense through the first three games -1: Differential between average first downs gained by the Ohio State offense and first downs allowed by the defense 10: Number of non-losing seasons for Akron since its inception in 1975 42: Point-differential between Ohio State and Akron in their last meeting Sept. 3, 2011

KEYS TO THE GAME

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison is expected to return Saturday night against Akron. (Scott Stuart)

Oho State needs a pass rush. It's not as though Akron has a stout offensive line for the Buckeyes to get through; allowing a combined 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks in its two losses against Auburn and Temple. But Ohio State is in need of a dire confidence boost, having only recorded four sacks in its first three games. This could be a game that could turn into a showcase for the young members of the defensive line, including J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Tyleik Williams, or even Zach Harrison, who Ohio State head coach Ryan Day expects to return from injury Saturday night. Rushed throws could lead to mistakes from Akron freshman quarterback DJ Irons, giving the entirety of the Buckeyes defense a chance to have a positive performance right before conference play. Show a level of balance on offense. The Ohio State offense has never been able to have success from both the passing game and the run game. Minnesota was closest when redshirt freshman QB C.J. Stroud opened his college career with four touchdowns and 294 yards passing, while a running game — led by Miyan Willams — eclipsed 200 yards on the ground and averaged 7.7 yards per carry. Even without Stroud and the emergence of running back TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State has the potential to show that balance against Akron: the No. 85 defense in the country — tied with BYU — who has allowed 6.92 yards per play and 16 touchdowns this season. The Ohio State offense could have an opportunity to try some things, even if it has a chance to get its second-string involved. See what you have behind Stroud, but don't take too much into this game. Ohio State head coach Day announced Thursday that his redshirt freshman starter would likely rest Saturday's game against Akron, forcing either redshirt freshman Jack Miller III or freshman Kyle McCord into starting quarterback duties against the Zips. But both of Akron's losses, quarterbacks have feasted on the pass defense, whether it was Auburn's Bo Nix for 275 yards and three touchdowns, completing 20-of-22 passes, or Temple's Justin Lynch, who completed 19-of-23 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. McCord and/or Miller are going to have their chances to shine against the Zips, but it may not be the best example of things happening for the Ohio State offense long term.



