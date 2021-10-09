Game Day Preview: No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland

No. 7 Ohio State is back home. After returning to Big Ten play with a dominant 52-13 road win against Rutgers, the Buckeyes come back to Ohio Stadium with as much momentum and confidence it has had this season. Here's a look at what to expect from The Shoe on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 9 Game time: 12 p.m. Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH TV: Fox Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -21 Series: Ohio State leads 6-0 Streak: Ohio State — six-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 73, Maryland 13 at home Nov. 9, 2019



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Maryland 45.0 Points/Game 32.6 555.6 Total Offense 469.6 219.4 Rushing Yards/Game 152.2 336,2 Passing Yards/Game 317.4 24.8 First Downs/Game 23.0 8.6 Yards/Play 6.6 1.0 Turnovers/Game 2,2

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Maryland 21.2 Points/Game 21.6 397.8 Total Yards/Game 338.4 146.4 Rushing Yards/Game 111.8 251.4 Passing Yards/Game 226.6 22.2 First Downs/Game 19.2 5.3 Yards/Play 4.9 1.8 Takeaways/Game 1.4

556.2 — Number of yards Ohio State's offense averages per game, which is No. 1 in the nation 2 — Teams in the NCAA with offenses that average more than eight yards per play: Ohio State (8.58) and Coastal Carolina (8.38) 323.25 — Passing yards QB C.J. Stroud has average through his first four collegiate games, seventh-best in the country and nearly 25 yards more than any other quarterback in the Big Ten 2 — Rushers in the NCAA that average more than nine yards per carry: East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell (9.57) And Ohio State freshman RB TreVeyon Henderson (9.49), over two yards better than any other running back in the Big Ten 52.4 — completion percentage for the Maryland pass defense in 2021, second best in the Big Ten behind Purdue 4 — Ohio State defensive touchdowns — three interceptions and one fumble recovery — recorded in the first five games of the 2021 season, which is No. 1 in the nation 31 — number of pass breakups Ohio State defenders have recorded this season, second-most in the FBS and the most by any Power 5 defense 8 — pass touchdowns allowed through five games by the Ohio State defense, tied for fifth most in the Big Ten with Michigan State 5.3 — yards per play the Ohio State defense has allowed this season, tied with Rutgers for the third most in the Big Ten 6 — Number of sacks the Maryland offense has allowed this season, tied with Rutgers for second least in the Big Ten.

Stop Taulia Tagovailoa Like Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he's done this week, let's take away the anomaly that was Taulia Tagovailoa's performance against Iowa. When you do that, the Maryland quarterback looks like one of the best in the country. In his first four games, Tagovailoa completed 75.5% of his passes for 1,340 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. Take a step back even further: Maryland has won every game in which Tagovailoa has thrown less than three interceptions, throwing 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions in nine career wins. With that in mind, where should Ohio State's defense start? The pass rush. Maryland has only allowed six sacks in five games — tied with Rutgers for second least in the Big Ten. But it's not about finishing sacks. It's about disrupting passing lanes and Tagovailoa's timing, forcing him to rush throws and get into the hands of an Ohio State defensive backfield that has had its fair share of success with turnovers. It starts on the edge with defensive ends like Zach Harrison, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, picking up where the defensive tackles have left off in terms of pressure. Also look for increased pass rush plays for the linebacker, something senior Teradja Mitchell has adjusted to well. Can Cameron Martinez step up? This is likely going to be the matchup of the game for the Ohio State defense facing the Maryland offense. Maryland lost its leading receiver Dontay Demus Jr. for the season after a knee injury suffered against Iowa, Now, the Terrapins' passing game will be led by sophomore Rakim Jarrett: a 6-foot, 200-pound receiver, who primarily lined up in the slot, taking advantage of opposing defenses in the middle of the field. Cameron Martinez, a redshirt freshman, has been Ohio State's primary slot cornerback, along with playing cover safety for the Buckeyes when the defense goes two-high. Craig Young, Day confirmed this week, will also get looks at that safety spot. According to Pro Football Focus, Martinez has been targeted 14 times in the past three games. Receivers have recorded seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against the defensive back. Martinez also added two stops, three pass break ups and an interception. It's likely that Jarrett will continue to play in the slot, starting out wide only three times in the season opener against West Virginia and zero times since. With Tagovailoa trying to get to his main weapon after losing Demus, will Martinez step up to the task if given the opportunity? C.J Stroud continues roll Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was as confident as he has ever been on the road against Rutgers. The redshirt freshman was highly efficient — throwing only six incompletions — showed confidence in the pocket and found receivers in stride for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Day's message to the quarterback — the leader of the No. 1 offense in the nation — has not changed from his return to the field against the Scarlet Knights: be tough, be steady and keep growing. Stroud will have an opportunity to do this against the No. 10 pass defense in the Big Ten: allowing 226.6 yards per game, and five touchdowns. Balance will be key in this offense too, with running back TreVeyon Henderson facing a defense that allows 3.4 yards per rush and 118.4 yards per game.

