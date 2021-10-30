Game Day Preview: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 20 Penn State

It's here: the home game of the year. No. 5 Ohio State will host No. 20 Penn State under the lights Saturday night. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff at 7:30 p.m.



Date: Saturday, Oct. 30 Game time: 7:30 p.m. Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio TV: ABC Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -18.5 Series: Ohio State leads 21-14 Streak: Ohio State — four-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 38, Penn State 25 in State College, Pa., Oct. 31, 2020



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Penn State 49.3 Points/Game 26.9 559.3 Total Offense 372.3 207.1 Rushing Yards/Game 118.7 352.1 Passing Yards/Game 253.6 26.3 First Downs/Game 19.6 8.4 Yards/Play 5.4 0.7 Turnovers/Game 1.0

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Penn State 18.6 Points/Game 14.7 350.3 Total Yards/Game 323.9 119.4 Rushing Yards/Game 145.9 230.9 Passing Yards/Game 178.0 20.4 First Downs/Game 20.6 4.9 Yards/Play 4.3 1.6 Takeaways/Game 1.9

NUMBERS TO KNOW

128 — Yards allowed by the Ohio State defense against Indiana, the unit's lowest total of the season 11 — Total yards after catch wide receivers have recorded against Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke in his first seven games 144 — Receiving yards Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson recorded against Ohio State in 2020, scoring three touchdowns on eight receptions 23 — Tackles-for-loss by the Ohio State defense in its past two games 13 — Sacks allowed by Penn State's offensive line, good for No. 8 in the Big Ten 495 — Yards Ohio State recorded against Minnesota Sept. 2; the highest-ranked defense (No. 16) the Buckeyes have faced this season 9 — Touchdowns Penn State — the 25th-best defense in the country — has allowed this season, four more than Georgia 10.62 — Yards C.J. Stroud averages per pass attempt, second-best in the country behind Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and the best in the Big Ten by 1.17 yards 367 — Yards Auburn recorded against Penn State Sept. 19; the highest-ranked offense (No. 30) the Nittany Lions have faced before facing Ohio State 26.3 — First downs Ohio State averages per game, which is the best in the Big Ten 20.6 — First downs allowed by Penn State, which is No. 10 in the Big Ten

KEYS TO THE GAME

Start strong This is easily the biggest game Ohio State has played since Oregon. But the Buckeyes have a level of momentum that they didn't have heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Ducks. Ohio State has scored 50 or more points in each of its past four games, averaging 575 yards in wins against Akron, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. In those four contests, the defense has only improved, allowing only 11 points per game. So in the middle of an electric atmosphere in a game that could plant Ohio State back on the national stage, the Buckeyes need to show that confidence, that consistency, that momentum from the get go, whether it's a four-and-out on the first drive, a quick touchdown or just something that shows the progress made. Ohio State can't cower under the bright lights at the start of this one. Run defense needs to remain stout Ohio State's run defense has always been a priority. And it's something that's helped the Buckeyes dominate opponents over the past five games. Ohio State has not allowed a rushing touchdown since the Oregon game, allowing an average of 72.8 yards per game and 2.1 yards per rush. Running back Noah Cain and the rest of the Penn State run game has not been great in 2021, averaging 3.5 yards per carry and 118.9 yards per game with eight touchdowns scored. If the Ohio State defense can force the Nittany Lions to become one-dimensional and rest the success of the offense solely on the shoulders of a quarterback, who has not been 100% healthy since the Iowa game, then the Buckeyes should be just fine. C.J. Stroud needs to step up No matter the defense Penn State has shown, Ohio State quarterbacks have stepped up against the Nittany Lions over the course of the Buckeyes' four-game win streak. Since 2017, during the Buckeyes' four-game win streak against the Nittany Lions, Ohio State quarterbacks — J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields, twice — have thrown 13 touchdowns compared to one interception, completing 73.9% percent of passes. This is basically what C.J. Stroud has done against Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana. Penn State will be his toughest test yet. The Nittany Lions are tied with Liberty for the 15th-best pass defense in college football, allowing 178 yards per game. Penn State is also one of nine teams remaining in FBS to allow less than six yards per pass attempt and one of seven teams to allow less than 10 yards per completion. Stroud needs to show his confidence early to show that Ohio State's No. 1 ranked offense can get through any defense that's put in front of it.

SGR Prediction