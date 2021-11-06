Game Day Preview: No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska

Back on the road. After a gritty, nine-point victory against Penn State last weekend, Ohio State (7-1) travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska (3-6) at Memorial Stadium. Here's what you need to know before Saturday's 12 p.m. kickoff.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6 Game time: 12 p.m. Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb. TV: FOX Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -14.5 Series: Ohio State leads 8-1 Streak: Ohio State — six-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Nebraska 47.3 Points/Game 29.9 548.0 Total Offense 469.9 201.8 Rushing Yards/Game 202.8 346.3 Passing Yards/Game 267.1 25.8 First Downs/Game 22.3 8.3 Yards/Play 6.7 0.8 Turnovers/Game 1.4

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Nebraska 19.3 Points/Game 20.3 355.8 Total Yards/Game 349.0 108.6 Rushing Yards/Game 137.8 247.1 Passing Yards/Game 211.2 21.3 First Downs/Game 19.0 4.9 Yards/Play 5.0 1.8 Takeaways/Game 1.1

NUMBERS TO KNOW

41.7 — Percentage of targets Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave has caught in his past two weeks, bringing in five catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns 10 — Penalties against Ohio State against Penn State, including five false starts and two snap infractions by redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler 5 — Rushing attempts by Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson against Penn State that were for negative gain, more than his first seven games combined 4 — Games Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone without throwing an interception 8 — Interceptions recorded by the Nebraska defense in nine games, fifth-best in the Big Ten 22 — Sacks allowed by the Nebraska offensive line — third-worst behind Purdue and Iowa for the worst in the conference 137 — Combined rushing yards allowed against Maryland, Indiana and Penn State on 102 carries, averaging 1.3 yards per touch. 17 — Receptions allowed by the Ohio State linebackers against Penn State for 160 of quarterback Sean Clifford's 361 yards, including his only touchdown 14 — Number of targets Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke has seen in the past five games, playing in 237 snaps, compared to the 22 targets he saw in the first three games of the season 36 — Points scored by the Ohio State defense through the first eight games of the season, the most in college football 5.5 — Margin of victory in Nebraska's six losses this season 27 — Margin of victory of Nebraska's three losses to Ohio State in the Scott Frost era

KEYS TO THE GAME

Ohio State redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler (Scott Stuart)

Offensive line needs to ignite run game Redshirt senior offensive guard Thayer Munford made it clear that Ohio State's performance against Penn State from the offensive line was not acceptable. From the penalties to the lack of consistent success in the run game, the Buckeyes failed to develop a rhythm offensively, leading to only 14 points scored by the offense, picked up by four field goals and a defensive touchdown. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day challenged the line this week, saying the "alleys to the safety" need to be much clearer for running back TreVeyon Henderson or whoever's back there. Munford said that redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler and the rest of the offensive line were amped up for the game against the Nittany Lions, affecting their ability to finish assingnments before calming down in the second half. Facing a Nebraska defense that allows 137.2 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per rush, Ohio State has an opportunity to have a get-right performance up front. Linebackers and safeties need to step up in coverage When you want the tape back of Ohio State's nine-point win against Penn State, much of quarterback Sean Clifford's success in the pass game came from the middle of the field, facing linebackers and safeties and making them rally to the ball after 10-to-15 yards were gained. Nebraska's leading receiver Samori Toure has primarily lined up in the slot, while tight end Austin Allen has shown an ability to be used in the passing game. If Ohio State wants to win this comfortably, it will need to shut down the middle of the field and force quarterback Adrian Martinez to test those matchups on the outside against cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown. Don't allow a fourth quarter touchdown Four of Nebraska's six losses this season have come with the same formula. Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Purdue each came into the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers with a double-digit lead. Over the course of the final 15 minutes, though, Nebraska brought it to within one score. In the other two losses, Nebraska actually held a late lead, with Michigan State tying the game on a 62-yard punt return touchdown and winning the game on a 21-yard field goal in overtime, while Michigan had to score a touchdown and two field goals to overcome a three-point deficit heading into the final 15 minutes. For Ohio State, the goal should be to dominate Nebraska early, and don't take the foot off the gas pedal, similar to the 52-17 win in 2020 or the 48-7 win in 2019. In terms of style points for the next CFP rankings, dominance in Lincoln with help.

SGR Prediction