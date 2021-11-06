Game Day Preview: No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska
Back on the road.
After a gritty, nine-point victory against Penn State last weekend, Ohio State (7-1) travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska (3-6) at Memorial Stadium.
Here's what you need to know before Saturday's 12 p.m. kickoff.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 6
Game time: 12 p.m.
Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.
TV: FOX
Radio: 97.1 The Fan
Line: Ohio State -14.5
Series: Ohio State leads 8-1
Streak: Ohio State — six-game win streak
Last meeting: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium
|Ohio State
|Nebraska
|
47.3
|
Points/Game
|
29.9
|
548.0
|
Total Offense
|
469.9
|
201.8
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
202.8
|
346.3
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
267.1
|
25.8
|
First Downs/Game
|
22.3
|
8.3
|
Yards/Play
|
6.7
|
0.8
|
Turnovers/Game
|
1.4
|Ohio State
|Nebraska
|
19.3
|
Points/Game
|
20.3
|
355.8
|
Total Yards/Game
|
349.0
|
108.6
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
137.8
|
247.1
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
211.2
|
21.3
|
First Downs/Game
|
19.0
|
4.9
|
Yards/Play
|
5.0
|
1.8
|
Takeaways/Game
|
1.1
NUMBERS TO KNOW
41.7 — Percentage of targets Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave has caught in his past two weeks, bringing in five catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns
10 — Penalties against Ohio State against Penn State, including five false starts and two snap infractions by redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler
5 — Rushing attempts by Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson against Penn State that were for negative gain, more than his first seven games combined
4 — Games Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has gone without throwing an interception
8 — Interceptions recorded by the Nebraska defense in nine games, fifth-best in the Big Ten
22 — Sacks allowed by the Nebraska offensive line — third-worst behind Purdue and Iowa for the worst in the conference
137 — Combined rushing yards allowed against Maryland, Indiana and Penn State on 102 carries, averaging 1.3 yards per touch.
17 — Receptions allowed by the Ohio State linebackers against Penn State for 160 of quarterback Sean Clifford's 361 yards, including his only touchdown
14 — Number of targets Ohio State freshman cornerback Denzel Burke has seen in the past five games, playing in 237 snaps, compared to the 22 targets he saw in the first three games of the season
36 — Points scored by the Ohio State defense through the first eight games of the season, the most in college football
5.5 — Margin of victory in Nebraska's six losses this season
27 — Margin of victory of Nebraska's three losses to Ohio State in the Scott Frost era
KEYS TO THE GAME
Offensive line needs to ignite run game
Redshirt senior offensive guard Thayer Munford made it clear that Ohio State's performance against Penn State from the offensive line was not acceptable.
From the penalties to the lack of consistent success in the run game, the Buckeyes failed to develop a rhythm offensively, leading to only 14 points scored by the offense, picked up by four field goals and a defensive touchdown.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day challenged the line this week, saying the "alleys to the safety" need to be much clearer for running back TreVeyon Henderson or whoever's back there.
Munford said that redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler and the rest of the offensive line were amped up for the game against the Nittany Lions, affecting their ability to finish assingnments before calming down in the second half.
Facing a Nebraska defense that allows 137.2 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per rush, Ohio State has an opportunity to have a get-right performance up front.
Linebackers and safeties need to step up in coverage
When you want the tape back of Ohio State's nine-point win against Penn State, much of quarterback Sean Clifford's success in the pass game came from the middle of the field, facing linebackers and safeties and making them rally to the ball after 10-to-15 yards were gained.
Nebraska's leading receiver Samori Toure has primarily lined up in the slot, while tight end Austin Allen has shown an ability to be used in the passing game.
If Ohio State wants to win this comfortably, it will need to shut down the middle of the field and force quarterback Adrian Martinez to test those matchups on the outside against cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cameron Brown.
Don't allow a fourth quarter touchdown
Four of Nebraska's six losses this season have come with the same formula.
Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Purdue each came into the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers with a double-digit lead. Over the course of the final 15 minutes, though, Nebraska brought it to within one score.
In the other two losses, Nebraska actually held a late lead, with Michigan State tying the game on a 62-yard punt return touchdown and winning the game on a 21-yard field goal in overtime, while Michigan had to score a touchdown and two field goals to overcome a three-point deficit heading into the final 15 minutes.
For Ohio State, the goal should be to dominate Nebraska early, and don't take the foot off the gas pedal, similar to the 52-17 win in 2020 or the 48-7 win in 2019.
In terms of style points for the next CFP rankings, dominance in Lincoln with help.
SGR Prediction
Ohio State is no longer in the driver's seat in the Big Ten East. That belongs to No. 3 Michigan State, who beat Michigan at home to remain undefeated heading into its ninth game of the season. But the Buckeyes are still in the car, sitting at No. 5 with two weeks before a matchup with the Spartans at home.
This game could be viewed as a get-right game for the Buckeyes after a hard-fought, tough win against Penn State at home last Saturday night. Nebraska has faced everyone tough this season, including Oklahoma, Michigan and Michigan State.
With an offensive line that's looking to return to its dominant shape, helping both the run game and quarterback C.J. Stroud, with a linebacker and safety corps that got beat multiple times in the middle of the field by Penn State's pass offense, Ohio State still has things to prove before the home stretch.
Expect for this one not to be close.
No. 5 Ohio State 45, Nebraska 24