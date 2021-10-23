Game Day Preview: No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana

The first half of 2021 is complete, Ohio State's second half is here. In it, the Buckeyes are slated to face three Big Ten East opponents currently in the top-10 in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Polls. Ohio State (5-1) begins its second-half slate on the road against Indiana (2-4). Here's what you need to know before kickoff Saturday night.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 23 Game time: 7:30 p.m. Stadium: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. TV: ABC Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -21 Series: Ohio State leads 76-12-5 Streak: Ohio State — 25-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 42, Indiana 35 at home Nov. 21, 2020



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Indiana 48.5 Points/Game 22.3 562.7 Total Offense 340.0 210.5 Rushing Yards/Game 124.2 352.2 Passing Yards/Game 215.8 25.5 First Downs/Game 20.3 8.5 Yards/Play 4.5 0.8 Turnovers/Game 2.0

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Indiana 20.5 Points/Game 26.8 387.3 Total Yards/Game 332.2 131.3 Rushing Yards/Game 123.8 256.0 Passing Yards/Game 209.3 22.2 First Downs/Game 18.2 5.2 Yards/Play 5.0 1.8 Takeaways/Game 1.3

NUMBERS TO KNOW

10 — Consecutive wins for Ohio State between 2010-19 in games directly after an off week 21.4 — Margin of victory for Ohio State in its last eight wins against Indiana in Bloomington since 2001 3.4 — Yards per carry Indiana backs have averaged in 2021, tied with Rutgers for 11th worst in the Big Ten 4 — Number of interceptions Ohio State has returned for touchdowns in 2021, one more than any other team in the country 28 — Number of penalties Indiana has accumulated through its first six games, good for 13th best in the country and third best in the Big Ten behind Purdue and Minnesota 99 — Number of rushing yards Iowa running back Tyler Goodson recorded against Indiana in the season opener, the most allowed by a Hoosier run defense in 2021 169 — Number of rushing yards Ohio State running back Master Teague recorded against Indiana Nov. 21, 2020, the last time the Hoosiers allowed an opposing back to record more than 100 yards rushing 10.82 — Number of yards per pass attempt C.J. Stroud is averaging, second highest total in the country and 1.52 more yards than any quarterback in the Big Ten 9 - Number of sacks Indiana has generated through six games, good for worst in the Big Ten 175 — Number of tackles Indiana senior linebacker Micah McFadden has made over his four-year career with the Hoosiers, including 30.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks

KEYS TO THE GAME

Make Indiana's offense one-dimensional Opponents facing Indiana have not really had trouble with this through the Hoosiers' first six games of the season. Other than his two 100-yard games against Western Kentucky and Idaho, Indiana running back and USC transfer Stephen Carr has averaged 53 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. In Big Ten play, Carr has Indiana's only touchdown of the season: a 1-yard rush against Michigan State last weekend. When the running game hasn't worked, the Indiana passing game has not worked much either. With Michael Penix Jr. sidelined against the Spartans, QB Jack Tuttle completed 28-of-52 pass attempts — 53.8% — for 188 yards and two interceptions. No matter who is behind center Saturday night, Ohio State's success starts with stopping the Indiana running game, something it's been able to do as of late, having not allowed a rushing touchdown since its loss to Oregon. Give TreVeyon Henderson the ball Up front, this doesn't have to be solely in the run game. Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson made a huge impact in the first half against Maryland in the passing game, during four checkdowns by Stroud into 67 receiving yards and a touchdown. In the run game, Henderson has only recorded more than 10 carries in three of his first six games, two of which ended in more than 100 yards rushing. Indiana has found success in defending the run this season, keeping running backs like Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III and Cincinnati's Jerome Ford at bay. This could be a time where Henderson could prove that he's worthy to be in the discussion of being one of the best running backs in the country. All Henderson needs is space and the ball, whether it's in the pass game or run game. Continue pressure in the second half The 2020 game is all that Ohio State has been able to think about this week heading into its latest bout with the Hoosiers: allowing four touchdowns in the second half to turn a 35-7 third quarter lead into a 42-35 nail-biter. This is something Ohio State showed against Maryland in the last game before its off week: an ability to score quickly and relentlessly — recording four of their five first-half touchdowns against the Terrapins with drives lasting less than two minutes. For head coach Ryan Day to leave Bloomington happy with a win, Ohio State will have to keep its foot on the pedal offensively and force pressure defensively, even when the game may be out of hand.

SGR Prediction