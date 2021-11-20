Game Day Preview: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State

The big stretch starts now for Ohio State. The No. 4 Buckeyes host No. 7 Michigan State in their final home game of the 2021 season. Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 Game time: 12 p.m. Stadium: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH TV: ABC Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -19 Series: Ohio State leads 34-15 Streak: Purdue — five-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12 in East Lansing, Mich., Dec. 5, 2020

2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Michigan State 46.3 Points/Game 34.6 550.3 Total Offense 450.8 196.7 Rushing Yards/Game 199.0 353.6 Passing Yards/Game 251.8 26.1 First Downs/Game 21.2 8.1 Yards/Play 6.9 0.8 Turnovers/Game 1.3

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Michigan State 20.2 Points/Game 22.5 368.8 Total Yards/Game 444.0 107.3 Rushing Yards/Game 114.6 261.5 Passing Yards/Game 329.4 21.6 First Downs/Game 25.0 5.1 Yards/Play 5.4 1.7 Takeaways/Game 1.6

NUMBERS TO KNOW

130 — Ranking for Michigan State's pass defense, allowing an average of 329 passing yards per game, 24.4 more yards than any other team in college football 479 — pass attempts by opposing offenses against Michigan State's pass defense, 50 more than any other program in college football 8 — Interceptions Michigan State has recorded in the first 10 games, including one returned for a touchdown by redshirt freshman LB Cal Haladay 9.96 — Yards per pass attempt Ohio State averages, the second-highest total in the country behind Coastal Carolina 4 — Number of quarterbacks to average at least 325 passing yards per game with 30 touchdown passes: Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, SMU's Tanner Mordecai, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud 2 — Touchdown receptions away Chris Olave is from breaking David Boston's record for most touchdown receptions in Ohio State history set between 1996-98 3.3 — Yards per carry Michigan State's rush defense has allowed this season, along with 115.2 yards per game and seven touchdowns — tied with Iowa and Penn State for the second lowest in the conference 6 — Games where freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson has averaged more than seven yards per rush this season, in which he has scored 12 of his 17 total touchdowns 2 — Touchdowns away Henderson is from breaking Maurice Clarett's single-season touchdown record by an Ohio State freshman set in 2002 87 — Rushing yards Michigan State allowed to Northwestern running back Evan Hull, the most the Spartans have allowed in a game this season 147.3 — Rushing yards Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III averages per game, having scored at least one touchdown in eight of his 10 games this season 161 — Highest number of rushing yards an opposing running back has recorded against Ohio State: Oregon's C.J. Verdell 16 — Sacks allowed by opposing defenses against Michigan State's offensive line, fourth best in the Big Ten 4 — Number of teams in the Big Ten that have recorded 20 or more passing touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season: Ohio State (32), Purdue (23), Maryland (21), Michigan State (21) 3 — Ohio State losses against Michigan State since 2000 — twice in Columbus and once in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis — by an average margin of 5.3 points 130 — Margin of points between Ohio State and Michigan State in the Buckeyes' last five wins against the Spartans since 2015

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stop Kenneth Walker III Not many teams have found a way to stop the Wake Forest transfer. Walker has rushed for 100 yards or more in seven of his 10 games this season, including three-straight games against Michigan, Purdue and Maryland heading into Saturday's contest. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was clear that it would take multiple defenders to bring down Walker, with his physicality and his ability to make players miss in space. Walker has three games this season in which he's been limited to less than five yards per carry, including last week's 143-yard performance against the Terrapins. Since the bye week, Ohio State has allowed only two rushing touchdowns along with an average of 2.3 yards per carry. Overall, even with allowing a 161-yard performance to C.J. Verdell, the Buckeyes are allowing 3.1 yards per carry and have given up nine touchdowns in 10 games. Ohio State's defensive line and linebackers will have to be able to wrap up better in space, limiting Walker and his explosiveness, especially after contact. That comes down to the second level — linebackers Teradja Mitchell, Cody Simon, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg — along with the guys directly up front, especially in the middle like Tyleik Williams, Haskell Garrett and Jerron Cage. Keep the running game involved Those passing numbers against Michigan State's defense are jarring: the 329 passing yards allowed, the 479 pass attempts against the Spartans. To C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Ohio State offense, this can be seen as an opportunity. However, what worked so well for the Buckeyes against Purdue was that balance. It was the combination of the run game with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson with the pass game that allowed Stroud to be as consistent and as accurate as he's ever been for the Buckeyes this season. Instead of just focusing on the deep ball, Ohio State's offense thrives with the mix and match, keeping opposing defenses off balance. The run game will continue to be an important aspect of that, even though Michigan State remains much more stout in defending the run. Even if Ohio State's main form of attack is with the pass, the Buckeyes can't be one-dimensional and something defenses can anticipate. Keep the horizontal passing game involved More in the same vein as the last point, but Stroud struggles when he forces the ball downfield. While Michigan State has given opponents opportunities to do this in the past, the Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback must keep those short screens, slants and crossing routes in play, allowing his receivers to get out in space horizontally and consistently to develop a rhythm. If the offense tries to make long shot after long shot, Ohio State may not find the rhythm it's looking for against a defense that allows opposing offenses to feast in the passing game, Let short crossing routes to Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or even check downs to Henderson or Jeremy Ruckert, set up the deep ball for Chris Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba.

SGR Prediction