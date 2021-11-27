Game Day Preview: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan

The Game is here. No. 2 Ohio State takes on No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor at noon. Here's what you need to know prior to kickoff.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 27 Game time: 12 p.m. Stadium: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: FOX Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -7.5 Series: Michigan leads 58-51-6 Streak: Ohio State has an eight-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 56, Michigan State 27 in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 30, 2019

2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Michigan 47.2 Points/Game 36.9 559.8 Total Offense 447.9 197.5 Rushing Yards/Game 218.4 362.3 Passing Yards/Game 229.5 27.0 First Downs/Game 22.3 8.0 Yards/Play 6.3 0.8 Turnovers/Game 0.7

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Michigan 19.0 Points/Game 16.3 355.6 Total Yards/Game 306.2 103.5 Rushing Yards/Game 127.8 252.1 Passing Yards/Game 178.4 20.7 First Downs/Game 16.4 5.0 Yards/Play 4.7 1.6 Takeaways/Game 1.4

NUMBERS TO KNOW

8 — Consecutive wins Ohio State has recorded against Michigan beginning Nov. 24, 2012 5 — Games in the Buckeyes' win streak in which the offense has scored more than 40 points 1 — Game in the Buckeyes' win streak in which the defense has allowed more than 40 points: Ohio State's 42-41 win in 2013 19 — College football programs in the country to average more than five yards per carry and has scored more than 25 touchdowns, including Michigan (5.09, 29) 2.5 — Yards per rush Ohio State's defense has allowed to opposing backs in the past five games along with three rushing touchdowns 9 — Sacks Michigan's offensive line has allowed in the first 11 games this season, the least in the Big Ten and tied for the fourth least in college football with Air Force 3.27 — Sacks Ohio State's defense averages per game, tied for ninth most in the country with Colorado State, Houston, Syracuse and Troy 18 — Number of field goals Michigan has hit in the red zone this year, good for second-most in the country behind Boise State's 19 92.5 — Percent of red zone tries converted by the Michigan offense this year on 53 tries 83.3 — Percent of red zone tries converted by opposing offenses against Ohio State's defense this season on 30 tries. 362.3 — Passing yards Ohio State averages per game, sixth-most in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, averaging 10.01 yards per attempt and 14.33 yards per completion 178.4 — Passing yards Michigan's defense allows per game, eighth-least in the country and second-least in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin, allowing 5.82 yards per attempt and 10.66 yards per completion 54.6 — Percent of pass attempts completed by opposing quarterbacks against Michigan's defense this season 1 — Game in which Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed less than 60% of his passes: his first career start against Minnesota Sept. 2 61 — Yards junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson needs to have 1,000 receiving yards this season 152 — Yards senior wide receiver Chris Olave needs to have 1,000 receiving yards this season 2 — Touchdowns running back TreVeyon Henderson needs to break Ohio State's single-season touchdown record for a freshman, set by Maurice Clarett in 2002 3.66 — Yards per rush Michigan's defense has allowed this season, along with 128.3 rushing yards per game and 10 rushing touchdowns 8 — Wins Ohio State has recorded in Ann Arbor in 10 matchups since 2000

KEYS TO THE GAME

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has averaged more than seven yards per carry in each of his last two games against Purdue and Michigan State. (Scott Stuart)

TreVeyon Henderson needs to be involved in the offense If you look at TreVeyon Henderson's numbers, it seems like Ohio State has been saving him for this game. After back-to-back 20-carry games against Penn State and Nebraska, the freshman running back has combined for 20 carries in his last two games against Purdue and Michigan State, averaging more than 20 yards per carry in both, while scoring twice against the Boilermakers. In 11 games, Henderson is averaging 13.5 carries per game — a total he has eclipsed only four times this season — with 7.32 yards per rush, the second-highest in college football behind Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. Michigan has allowed only two running backs to record more than 100 yards in a game this season: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III (197) and Rutgers' Isaih Pacheco (107). Ohio State's going to need an option if Michigan's pass defense is able to shut down quarterback C.J. Stroud early on, taking away the perimeter passing game, forcing him to throw the ball into tight windows downfield, or showing a rush where Stroud's not able to complete passes at an efficient rate. If Henderson can step up and continue to average more than seven yards per carry, but with more carries, it should be enough to continue the consistent production the offense has shown in the past few weeks. Stop Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo on the outside Ohio State's offensive line needs to have one of its best days of the year. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker David Ojabo have both been nightmares for opposing offensive tackles all season long, combining for 21 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks, along with five pass breakups, 13 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Ohio State's tackles — Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dawand Jones — have been special over the past two weeks, allowing no sacks, but even no quarterback hurries against Purdue and Michigan State. If Stroud is going to be successful and run his offense, he will need to be comfortable in and around the pocket, like he has been over the past two weeks, leading to an over 85% completion rate in the passing game with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. If both tackles set the tone for the rest of the line, Stroud's day, and in turn the offense's production, should go without a hitch. Stop the run, especially in the red zone Once in the red zone, the Michigan offense has been pretty automatic this season. The Wolverines have converted on all but four of its chances inside the 20-yard line this season, scoring 31 touchdowns — 22 rushing and nine passing — and 18 field goals, No. 2 in the country in red zone situations behind Boise State. In comparison, Ohio State's offense has only missed on four red zone attempts this season, scoring touchdowns on 34 of its 50 chances along with 12 field goals. Inside the 20-yard line, Ohio State will have to be keyed on the Michigan run game, whether its Hassan Haskins, Donovan Edwards or Blake Corum, if healthy: a running game that averages over five yards per touch. If the Buckeyes keeps the run game at bay and forced field goal tries in the red zone, that should be enough to keep Michigan from answering to Ohio State's No. 1 ranked offense.

