Game Day Preview: No. 11 Ohio State at Rutgers

No. 11 Ohio State is back in Big Ten play. After winning two of its three non-conference games, the Buckeyes are back to its conference schedule. Ohio State (3-1) is set to travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers (3-1). Let’s set the stage.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET Stadium: SHI Stadium Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 97.1 The Fan Line: Ohio State -14 Series: Ohio State leads 7-0 Streak: Ohio State — seven-game win streak Last meeting: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27 at home, Nov. 7, 2020



2021 Offensive Statistics Ohio State Rutgers 43.3 Points/Game 34.0 559.3 Total Offense 351.3 222.3 Rushing Yards/Game 157.3 337.0 Passing Yards/Game 194.0 24.8 First Downs/Game 20.3 8.6 Yards/Play 4.8 1.3 Turnovers/Game 0.3

2021 Defensive Statistics Ohio State Rutgers 23.3 Points/Game 13.5 410.8 Total Yards/Game 265.0 155.3 Rushing Yards/Game 115.0 255.5 Passing Yards/Game 150.0 23.3 First Downs/Game 14.0 5.4 Yards/Play 4.5 1.5 Takeaways/Game 1.8

NUMBERS TO KNOW

19 — Number of freshman who have taken the field for Ohio State in the past four games 55.1 — Percent of total passing yards by the Ohio State offense were recorded after a catch 11.6 — Average yards per carry by Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, his second-straight game in which he averaged more than 11 yards each time he touched the ball 2 — Number of catches senior wide receiver Chris Olave has recorded in each of the last two games 461 — Number of pass-block snaps, per PFF College, that Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has failed to allow a sack: the longest streak of any Big Ten offensive tackle 9 — Number of sacks Ohio State's defense recorded against Tulsa, nearly doubling its season total from the previous three games 8 — Number of Ohio State sacks against Tulsa coming from the defensive tackles 2.2 — Average yards per carry by Tulsa and Akron's rush offenses against the Ohio State defense in each of the past two weeks

KEYS TO THE GAME

Freshman J.T. Tuimoloau and the rest of the Ohio State defensive ends must make their presence felt against the Rutgers offensive line. (Scott Stuart)

Start with the ground game. It seems like a broken record, but it's something Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is still striving for. In redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud's starts against Oregon and Tulsa, the Buckeye offense was in one of two extremes: the heavy passing game against the Ducks and the heavy running game against the Golden Hurricane. If Stroud returns, setting up the ground game will be a good start, forcing a Rutgers defense that has only allowed 3.2 yards per carry and 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game — a unit that shut down Michigan in Week 4 — to zone in on freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson to create space on the outside for Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba against a turnover-happy secondary. Defensive ends need to pick up where the defensive tackles left off. The middle of the Ohio State defensive line wrecked havoc a week ago, recording eight of the Buckeyes' nine sacks against Akron. The pressure seemed to come from the middle, halting the Zips' ground game to 1.9 yards per carry. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral has only been sacked five times in four games — four times against Syracuse in Week 2. If Ohio State wants to assert its dominance defensively and do what it wants in the back half, it's going to need to start up front, especially on the edges with the amount of attention guys like Tyleik Williams and Haskell Garrett had last week. Assert dominance early with big plays. Much of the attention has been on the rise of Rutgers and the fall of Ohio State early in the 2021 season. The Scarlet Knights started the season with three wins, coming close to a fourth, but falling short to Michigan on the road. The Buckeyes, however, have looked beatable, falling to Oregon while beating Tulsa in a much closer game than anticipated. But the talent differential between the two Big Ten East opponents still clearly favors the Buckeyes. Whether it's a turnover — something that's evaded the Rutgers offense all season with only one fumble lost — a sack or a big touchdown on offense, Ohio State must execute on a chance early to move the momentum permanently to their sideline, especially with a line that's only gotten closer and closer as the week's gone on.

SGR Prediction