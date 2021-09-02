Game Day Preview: Buckeyes open at Minnesota

Ohio State opens its run at another Big Ten title and beyond at 8 p.m. Thursday night against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. We take a look at some of the numbers and matchups in the game day preview.

6 : Buckeyes to make appearances on a pre-season all-American team. Sevyn Banks, Haskell Garrett, Zach Harrison, Thayer Munford, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are all third-team or better by at least one publication.

Run it down their throats. The Buckeyes don't have a quarterback who has thrown a college pass, a stat that will probably get plenty of run on the broadcast. The Ohio State passing game isn't exactly without its weapons, but a good way to break in an inexperienced quarterback is to get the ground game going. And few teams allowed the opposition to get its ground game going more than Minnesota did a year ago. Big chunks on the ground will but the Buckeyes in good down and distance to take some shots with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson leading a receiving corps loaded with weapons.

Make someone besides Ibrahim beat you. Tanner Morgan is a solid quarterback, but the Gophers want to control the clock and limit possessions by getting Mo Ibrahim going at tailback. If Ohio State can bottle him up and force Minnesota to go to the air to hang on to the ball, the Gophers don't seem to have the firepower to win in a shootout.

Don't beat yourselves. If Minnesota's going to pull the upset, make the Gophers play a perfect game. Anything can happen in season openers, especially in prime time on the road, but if the Buckeyes simply hold on to the ball and play their game, the talent differential is stark. At even or better in turnovers and penalties, it's tough to invent a scenario in which Ohio State isn't a relatively easy winner. Those categories tend to be the equalizer for any underdog.

SGR PREDICTION: The Gophers may have a little bit of juice early playing in front of a home crowd in a big game. But Ohio State should have this one in control for most of the second half. Buckeyes 41, Gophers 23.