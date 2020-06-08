COLUMBUS, Ohio - June 8th will go down as a big day for Ohio State football as players were allowed to go through voluntary workouts at the WHAC.

Groups of nine players were allowed to work in small groups, with four different workout spaces being made available for players to work under the watchful eye of the strength and conditioning staff. Ohio State position coaches were in the facility conducting other business but were not allowed to observe workouts per NCAA rules.

Action got underway early as the first groups were stepping into the long-dormant facilities before breakfast time with the final groups going in a little bit after lunchtime.

Not everyone was able to start on day one with players getting back into town last minute still needing to go through medical testing and either a 24 or 48 hour quarantine until results are available.

We were there with our cameras on Monday morning through the afternoon to check out the arrivals and departures. When players left the facility, they were given food, water or Gatorade as well as clothes to wear back to the facility the next time that they go in for these voluntary workouts.

Be sure to check out our photos from just outside the WHAC as the first football action of the season really got underway since mid-March and the interruption of spring practice.