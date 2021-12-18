Gabe Powers brings 'throwback' energy to Ohio State

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Gabe Powers was going to sign with Ohio State no matter what. He just wanted all of his friends and family to be there when he did, waiting two days to make what had been two years in the making official.

Really, it’s been even before that.

“That’s always been the goal since the day I was born,” Powers said. “We’ve always been Ohio State fans, our whole family.”

Mike Powers’ role as Gabe’s father was to make sure his son was making the decision for himself and not anyone else.

Early on in the recruiting process, Mike Powers encouraged Gabe to visit the schools that offered him: Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State. Even since Gabe Powers committed to Ohio State two years ago, his father said programs like Alabama had reached out, asking, “Are you sure? Are you set on Ohio State?”

But as early as his sophomore season, Gabe Powers was done.

“‘I know where I want to go,’” Mike Powers recalled hearing from his son. “‘That’s my dream, that’s been my goal. That’s where I want to go. You know it. I know it.’”

And that was that: the family dream came true.

“It’s a blessing, but it’s surreal almost,” Gabe Powers said. “Hasn’t truly set in, and it won’t until I’m there. I’m very excited to be a Buckeye.”

To Gabe Powers, Ohio State already feels at home.

It’s close to home — with campus only 30 minutes away from his home in Marysville — but it’s an atmosphere, a brotherhood that began ever since he committed. It’s something him and players like five-star linebacker CJ Hicks tried to instill in the Buckeyes’ 2022 class ever since each joined in 2020.

Over the past two years, the 2022 four-star outside linebacker continued to build his relationship with Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington and head coach Ryan Day, just talking, not even about football, but life. He never received any expectations from them, just encouragement to work as hard as possible.

It’s something that was instilled in Powers when he was at Marysville High School. The process: all about work, dedication and drive.

Powers is ready for the process to start at Ohio State.