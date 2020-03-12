Ohio State did an excellent job on the offensive side of the ball in the 2020 recruiting cycle, but the defensive side of the ball lacked the same firepower as their counterparts, especially in the secondary.

The Silver Bullets are absolutely a focus of the Buckeyes' staff in the 2021 cycle, and new secondary coach/defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is leading the charge on the back end of the unit, trying to bring in a number of talented defensive backs come December of this year and February of next.

Currently committed in the class is Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle safety Jaylen Johnson, although it's very possible that the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder could grow into a linebacker. Either way, the Scarlet and Gray would love to add another handful of players to their secondary group in 2021, and it looks like Coombs and OSU could be honing in on their next pledge.