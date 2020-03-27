Entering Friday, Ohio State had 14 commitments in it's 2021 recruiting class, which is currently ranked first in the nation per Rivals.

The Buckeyes aren't done though, and by the time National Signing Day comes and goes in February, it is likely the program will probably have somewhere around 25 prospects in the final group that inks letters of intent to play their college football in Columbus.

Today, in this March edition of FutureCast Friday, I take a look at where things stand with players I currently have picked to commit to Ohio State and who I may be putting a pick on to join the Scarlet and Gray in the near future.