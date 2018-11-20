Ohio State had perhaps its best offensive – and worst defensive – performance of the season in escaping Maryland with a 52-51 overtime victory.

Entering the game, Maryland was 42 in S&P+ defense, and 98 in offense. In other words, the Terrapins are an above average defense – and a significantly below average offense. Yet the Maryland defense offered little resistance to Ohio State – other than the Buckeyes’ three turnovers.

Ohio State’s offensive success began with Dwayne Haskins’ willingness to keep on tight zone read against Maryland’s offset odd front. Ohio State repeatedly used a book rifle call, with the backside tackle blocking the outside linebacker and Haskins reading the 4i technique defensive end.