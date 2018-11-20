Fulton Analysis: To adjust - or not
Ohio State had perhaps its best offensive – and worst defensive – performance of the season in escaping Maryland with a 52-51 overtime victory.
Entering the game, Maryland was 42 in S&P+ defense, and 98 in offense. In other words, the Terrapins are an above average defense – and a significantly below average offense. Yet the Maryland defense offered little resistance to Ohio State – other than the Buckeyes’ three turnovers.
Ohio State’s offensive success began with Dwayne Haskins’ willingness to keep on tight zone read against Maryland’s offset odd front. Ohio State repeatedly used a book rifle call, with the backside tackle blocking the outside linebacker and Haskins reading the 4i technique defensive end.
This, in conjunction with targeting the tight end, largely allowed the Buckeyes to effectively address the cover 0 short yardage defenses that have plagued Ohio State this season.
