Confusion reigns regarding how to define Ohio State’s new “bullet” position, likely manned by Brendon White. Is it a linebacker? A safety? A nickel? And if the bullet is a nickelback, what position is last year’s nickel Shaun Wade playing exactly?

Putting nomenclature aside, here is the best way to understand what the Buckeyes are doing. In the era of modern spread offense football, a defense must be able to all of the following: