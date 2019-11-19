Ohio State wrapped up the final tune-up game of the season with the Buckeyes’ 56-21 win over Rutgers. Offensively, Ryan Day used the game against the Scarlet Knights as an opportunity to get more game reps pushing the football downfield, while keeping things relatively simple in the run game. On the ground, the Buckeyes essentially only utilized a few plays – outside stretch zone and duo, mixed with the occasional inside zone read.