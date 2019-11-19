Fulton Analysis: Talkin' practice
Ohio State used its final tune-up against Rutgers to work on throwing downfield corner routes, while gaining valuable defensive reps defending trips to the field and tight end to the boundary with a 4-3 over to the run formation, and cover 1-over to the field.
Ohio State wrapped up the final tune-up game of the season with the Buckeyes’ 56-21 win over Rutgers. Offensively, Ryan Day used the game against the Scarlet Knights as an opportunity to get more game reps pushing the football downfield, while keeping things relatively simple in the run game. On the ground, the Buckeyes essentially only utilized a few plays – outside stretch zone and duo, mixed with the occasional inside zone read.
In response, the Scarlet Knights became more aggressive attacking the play side run action as the contest progressed; in particular slanting their defensive line and run-blitzing the inside linebacker. This was most noticeable on Ohio State’s failed goal line series. Below, Rutgers outnumbers the Buckeyes eight-to-six in the box, allowing the play side linebacker to come free.
