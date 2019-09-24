Fulton Analysis: Steamrolling
After a sluggish start, Ohio State opened the floodgates against Miami by adjusting on defense to the RedHawks targeting cover 3 hook/curl zones, and by continuing to rely on wide zone and the short outside passing game on offense.
After a lackluster start, Ohio State hit the jets in the second quarter to beat Miami 76-5. The Redhawks were successful with their opening plan in targeting the Buckeyes’ matchup cover 3 zone. Miami forced Sam linebacker Pete Werner to play in space – before attacking the hook/curl zones and using cover 3 beaters - such as the switch route below.
Miami also repeatedly used counter speed option pitch to attack the uncovered boundary edge.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news