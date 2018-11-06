The primary bright spot in Ohio State’s otherwise turnover and mistake-filled victory against Nebraska was the reinvention of the Buckeye run game.

Urban Meyer’s staff seemingly used the bye week to recognize what was plaguing Ohio State – namely being outnumbered on the backside by defenses no longer concerned with the quarterback run threat – and reworked the rushing attack to minimize that issue. Specifically, the Buckeye staff sought ways to handle that unblocked defender through some combination of:

· Constraining;

· Blocking; and/or

· Running away from the backside.

Ohio State’s primary rework was running more frequently from the pistol – using downhill zone runs like split zone, tight zone cab, and ISO to a deep tailback against Nebraska’s odd, primarily cover 1 defense.

Running these plays from the pistol allowed the tailback to simultaneously threaten the A gap and get to the front side of the formation away from the unblocked defender, in combination with runs where the tight end blocks the otherwise unoccupied end man on the line of scrimmage.