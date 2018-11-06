Fulton Analysis: Running Downhill
The primary bright spot in Ohio State’s otherwise turnover and mistake-filled victory against Nebraska was the reinvention of the Buckeye run game.
Urban Meyer’s staff seemingly used the bye week to recognize what was plaguing Ohio State – namely being outnumbered on the backside by defenses no longer concerned with the quarterback run threat – and reworked the rushing attack to minimize that issue. Specifically, the Buckeye staff sought ways to handle that unblocked defender through some combination of:
· Constraining;
· Blocking; and/or
· Running away from the backside.
Ohio State’s primary rework was running more frequently from the pistol – using downhill zone runs like split zone, tight zone cab, and ISO to a deep tailback against Nebraska’s odd, primarily cover 1 defense.
Running these plays from the pistol allowed the tailback to simultaneously threaten the A gap and get to the front side of the formation away from the unblocked defender, in combination with runs where the tight end blocks the otherwise unoccupied end man on the line of scrimmage.
Using the pistol reflects the staff’s recognition that Ohio State is a “pro-style” offense from the shotgun this season. While the halfback offset alignment makes more sense for quarterback read plays, the pistol increases the downhill nature of the run game. It lessens the defense knowing where the football is going by halfback alignment when the quarterback is not a threat to keep and run the opposite direction.
The Buckeyes often combined their run looks with jet sweep action. The jet sweep effectively replaces the QB read or RPOs to constrain backside defenders, while providing another method to get Campbell the football in space if the defense overcommits to the run.
