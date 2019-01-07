Fulton Analysis: Roses and Beyond
How the Ohio State offense and defense opened quickly with sound game plans that targeted the weaknesses of Washington's schemes -- before having to hang on in the face of Washington's adjustments -- and how the Rose Bowl provides glimpses of what we can expect from the Buckeyes in 2019.
Ohio State had a well-prepared offensive and defensive game plan against Washington in the Rose Bowl – but were left hanging on in the fourth quarter as the Huskies adjusted late to mount a comeback.
Offensively, the Buckeyes successfully targeted the weak spots in Washington’s tite-odd front, cover 3 defense. Ohio State ran the football well early by featuring Mike Weber on gap runs – specifically power away from the halfback and counter-trey from the pistol – to target the c-gap outside the Huskies’ 4i defensive ends.
The Buckeyes then used play-action to attack the seams between the conflicted cover-3 hook/curl linebackers and the deep middle of the field safety. Ohio State’s goal often was to create a 2 on 1 “horizontal stretch” on that deep defender, holding the middle of the field safety with a route to one side and then throwing to the other seam.
