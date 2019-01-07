Ohio State had a well-prepared offensive and defensive game plan against Washington in the Rose Bowl – but were left hanging on in the fourth quarter as the Huskies adjusted late to mount a comeback.

Offensively, the Buckeyes successfully targeted the weak spots in Washington’s tite-odd front, cover 3 defense. Ohio State ran the football well early by featuring Mike Weber on gap runs – specifically power away from the halfback and counter-trey from the pistol – to target the c-gap outside the Huskies’ 4i defensive ends.