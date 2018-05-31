Fulton Analysis: Position battle central
Where do Ohio State position battles stand between spring practice and fall camp? I go position-by-position, ranking the most to least open starting spots, and detail the effect Dwayne Haskins starting could have on certain positions.
It’s that time of year in college football – where it is fun to digest where position battles stand. Many starters are solidified in spring practice, with a few holdout battles carrying into the fall.
Given that, its helpful to look at where things stand with Ohio State position by position – in order from spots with the most open competition to the least. I will place them in three categories: open competition, lean, and locks. And it is important to keep in mind that at some positions, due to rotation, who starts is largely irrelevant.
Open Competition
1) Right Guard – this position may be the most difficult to handicap, because last year’s starter, Brandon Bowen, was out this spring. Bowen and his replacement, Demetrius Knox, both performed at about the same level last season. Knox had the benefit of spring football. If and when Bowen returns, does he reclaim his position? Does he move to tackle? Or could Knox kick inside to center?
