News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 13:52:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Fulton Analysis: Go where they ain't

Ross Fulton
Analyst

Ohio State notched an impressive win over Cincinnati by targeting the wide flats with the run and the pass and limiting the Bearcats' run game. 

Ohio State impressively controlled the game throughout its 42-0 win over Cincinnati. Offensively, the Buckeyes somewhat moved away from their reliance on pro-style, two-tight end personnel concepts from their opening win over Florida Atlantic to revert back to more shotgun pistol and college spread style concepts, including designed quarterback runs.

Ohio State did so to target the Bearcats’ defensive game plan. Cincinnati used tactics that opponents have frequently deployed against the Buckeyes since Urban Meyer’s arrival in Columbus; namely odd fronts mixed with overhang safeties cheating into the box to gain an arithmetic advantage in the run game, protected by a soft three deep cover three or quarter-quarter-half zone. This strategy’s goal is to outnumber the Buckeye’s tight zone read scheme while protecting against big plays.

But Ryan Day against showed himself willing to target the holes in that strategy. Rather than attempting to force the football downfield, the Buckeyes repeatedly threw underneath routes to the wide field against soft corner coverage. To do so, Ohio State used comeback routes to its outside wide receivers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}