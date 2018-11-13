Ohio State rode defensive adjustments and field position to a solid 26-6 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeye offense started slowly – largely owing to some ill-advised run game decisions by the Ohio State staff. The Buckeyes repeatedly used an offset halfback tight zone cab, either from 10 or 11 personnel. This was likely an effort to force Michigan State’s overhang defender out of the box. But the Spartans instead chose to outnumber Ohio State by having its wide-field defensive end shoot inside the offensive tackle, with the overhang apex defender playing the outside gap or blitzing off the edge.

The Buckeyes also ran tight zone combined with a tight end arrow RPO. Although Michigan State did not defend the arrow route, Dwayne Haskins never pulled for the throw – allowing the unblocked Spartan defensive end to stop the run. But Ohio State began sustaining drives by targeting Michigan State’s coverage schemes underneath. The Spartans largely eschewed the quarters coverage that Mark Dantonio’s Michigan State teams are famous for, instead mixing quarter-quarter-half (also known as cover 6), with single high cover 1 and cover 3. The Buckeyes repeatedly ran double slants to the boundary against the short side cover 1 or cover 2, with Terry McLaurin making several critical first-down catches as the new boundary X-receiver.

Ohio State also often used double-ins or mesh on passing downs.

In addition, Buckeye staff adjusted the run game – primarily by running outside zone to the closed boundary side away from the Spartans’ field overhang apex defender – with the wide receiver in a tight split to block the boundary force.

Ohio State then sought ways to address Michigan State’s edge defenders to open up tight zone and zone-ISO. The Buckeyes used jet sweep action and reverses to freeze the Michigan State field defensive end and prevent him from crashing inside.

Ohio State also used more 12 (two-tight end) personnel, Y-on, and unbalanced lines, allowing the Buckeyes to widen the backside and decrease formational tendencies.

Once the Buckeyes got past the Michigan State’s edge defense they often ran successfully; enabled by the offensive line frequently getting a good push on the Spartan interior defense and stellar tight end blocking. Tailback Mike Weber had perhaps his best game, consistently cutting the football back upfield and running with good pad level. Yet while Ohio State had some success moving the football (42 percent success rate), they only had 3.2 points per scoring opportunity. Partly this was self-imposed mistakes like false starts or snap issues. Partly it was inconsistency in the passing game. Haskins did a better job stepping into pressure on several throws to deliver the football accurately. But the Buckeyes missed or dropped the vertical passes that are critical to offensive success against Michigan State’s defensive style. Nevertheless, Ohio State sustained enough offense that, when combined with the Buckeyes’ defensive performance, it allowed Ohio State to flip the field – resulting in five Drue Chrisman punts downed inside the six-yard line and nearly 20 yards of better average starting field position. And with the exception of Michael Jordan’s botched snap, OSU did well near the goal line, using 13 personnel (three tight end) sets to control the edge.

As co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson previously alluded to, it appears that the Ohio State coaching staff decided during the bye week that addition is subtraction for the Ohio State run game. The last two weeks the Buckeyes have primarily been a zone run team — mixing inside zone variants, outside zone, and zone-ISO — with the occasional power call. Although this continues to cause issues for Ohio State accounting for unblocked edge defenders, it ensures that the Buckeyes are more of a downhill run team. Jet sweeps and multiple tight end looks will remain critical to this strategy, particularly with the reduced reliance on RPOs. The other element that can help is the strategic use of Tate Martell. Martell’s presence immediately had an impact on controlling the backside of the Spartan defense.

Martell also ran hard on a designed Q-power. While he needs more repetitions, his impact on constraining the defense is too important to not be utilized in run-first situations; particularly when the Ohio State passing game has been relatively less efficient. On defense, Greg Schiano’s staff made several key changes that enabled the Buckeyes’ improved performance. The Buckeyes tightened the defensive line splits, allowing Ohio State to better plug interior gaps. This, in turn, allowed the linebackers to flow and spill the football.

The Buckeyes mixed coverages more. On run downs, Ohio State generally mixed cover 4 with single high cover 1 or cover 3 – taking advantage of new boundary safety Brendon White’s knack for playing downhill. For example, when the Buckeyes played a middle of the field safety coverage (1 or 3) they had the boundary safety (White) roll down into the box to account for the running back, providing an additional run defender and evening out Ohio State’s field-boundary run defense. For instance, this boundary run below – where the running back gets to the second level away from the Ohio State numbers’ advantage and is one-on-one with the safety – are the type of runs that have too frequently resulted in explosive plays against Ohio State all season. White limits it to a four-yard gain.

By stopping the run (50 percent of the Spartans’ runs went for zero or negative yards) Ohio State’s forced Michigan State out of its comfort zone, forcing the Spartans to run exclusively to the edge and eventually resulting in turnovers. The Buckeyes likewise mixed coverages on passing downs, for instance playing a significant amount of cover 2 on second and 10.

And Ohio State was aided by Damon Arnette and Jeffrey Okudah’s return, allowing the Buckeyes to play their top two corners together for the first time in over a month.