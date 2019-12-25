The Clemson defense has performed at a high level this year largely without a currently slated high-end NFL draft pick outside of hybrid apex Isaiah Simmons. That is not the case on the opposite side of the football. Instead, the Tigers’ offense possesses four top-end skill players – quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, and outside wide receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins – that render the Clemson offense an ever-present threat to generate explosive plays.

Clemson still operates essentially the same spread-to-run scheme that Chad Morris implemented as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator in 2011. The core of the scheme is inside zone from 11-personnel (3 wide receivers, 1 tight end, and 1 running back), with the tight end aligned as a Y-off to the same side as the running back.