Ohio State hit the gas early and often in their 48-7 dismantling of Nebraska. Against the Cornhuskers’ 3-4 front and mix of soft zones (cover 3 and quarter-quarter half) on early downs and cover 1 man on third down, Buckeye head coach and offensive play caller Ryan Day continued employing the Ohio State offensive philosophy this season – “target where they ain’t.”

In the run game, the Buckeyes again relied extensively on what has become their staple offensive play this season – wide zone.

Day dialed up outside zone from all of Ohio State’s base offensive sets. The Buckeyes ran the play from under center and from the pistol.