{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fulton Analysis: Dismantling

Ross Fulton
Analyst

Ohio State thorough victory over Nebraska again demonstrated head coach Ryan Day's philosophy of "target where they ain't," and how the Buckeyes' matchup cover 3 scheme is made possible by the versatility of Shaun Wade and Pete Werner. 

Ohio State hit the gas early and often in their 48-7 dismantling of Nebraska. Against the Cornhuskers’ 3-4 front and mix of soft zones (cover 3 and quarter-quarter half) on early downs and cover 1 man on third down, Buckeye head coach and offensive play caller Ryan Day continued employing the Ohio State offensive philosophy this season – “target where they ain’t.”

In the run game, the Buckeyes again relied extensively on what has become their staple offensive play this season – wide zone.

Day dialed up outside zone from all of Ohio State’s base offensive sets. The Buckeyes ran the play from under center and from the pistol.

Ohio State also used the run from 11 personnel, offset halfback shotgun.

