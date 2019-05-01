Ohio State’s Spring Game provided the first official preview of the Ryan Day-controlled offense and Greg Mattison-led defense. While the offensive play calling suggested more continuity than change, the defensive schemes previewed both similarities – and differences – under Mattison. Today I will analyze the direction of the Buckeye defense. Next month, I will examine the Ohio State offensive spring game play calling and how it fits with Day’s overall offensive philosophy.

The spring game confirmed the basic framework that Mattison and co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will use. The Buckeyes’ base 4-3 defense is superficially like former defensive coordinator Greg Schiano’s scheme. But while Schiano primarily played an under front to the field (meaning the defense aligns its strength to the wide field regardless of the offense’s alignment), Mattison seems more prepared to mix over and under defensive fronts called either to the field or the formation. Below, the front seven is in an over front.